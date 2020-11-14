Trump lashes out at Fox News after day spent golfing: ‘SUPPRESSION BY THE PRESS’
President Donald Trump attacked Fox News on Saturday for their coverage his rally in DC, which is being held one week after all the networks declared Joe Biden president-elect.
Trump did not bother to address the thousands gathered for his March for Trump in Washington, DC on Saturday.
Instead, Trump drove through the crowd on his way to his Virginia golf course.
President Trump, en route to a golf outing, passes through a crowd of cheering supporters at the "Million MAGA March" in Washington, D.C.'s Freedom Plaza on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/OyqtlGoXUW
— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 14, 2020
“President Trump arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling Virginia at 10:44 am,” CNN’s Jim Sciutto reported. “This is the 412th day he has spent at one of his properties and 301st day he’s spent at one of his golf clubs during his presidency.”
Upon returning to the White House, Trump repeatedly tweeted that he will “win” the 2020 election — that he lost — because of his supporters taking to the streets.
Trump now claiming he will ‘win’ because his supporters are taking to the streets
https://t.co/Xio7kheKB6
— Raw Story (@RawStory) November 14, 2020
But apparently, that message did not catch on enough for Trump, who lashed out at Fox News for their coverage.
.@FoxNews and the Fake News Networks aren’t showing these massive gatherings. Instead they have their reporters standing in almost empty streets. We now have SUPPRESSION BY THE PRESS. MAGA! https://t.co/RMOa4jKZwA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020
Trump has been feuding with the conservative network for not covering his conspiracy theories the way he wishes it would.
