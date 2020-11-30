Trump lawyer calls for DHS whistleblower to be ‘taken out at dawn and shot’ during Newsmax appearance
President Trump’s campaign lawyer and former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova said that fired Trump cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs should be executed for saying that the election was the “most secure in United States history,” The Bulwark reported Monday.
diGenova made the comments while appearing on the Howie Carr show, which simulcasts on Newsmax. He also took potshots at Krebs during a wheels-off segment full of false claims about how the election had been “rigged.”
“Anybody who thinks the election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity [for Trump]. That guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot,” diGenova said.
The Bulwark reported, “DiGenova’s execution wishcasting comes on the heels of a Krebs interview with 60 Minutes in which he debunked the Trump team’s outlandish and conspiratorial claims about the election. Krebs is a lifelong Republican who Trump put in charge of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which had oversight of election security. (Trump fired Krebs via tweet.)”
Trump tweeted his support of DiGenova on Nov. 14.
“I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS!” Trump tweeted. “Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives!”
I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020
2020 Election
Trump lawyer calls for DHS whistleblower to be ‘taken out a dawn and shot’ during Newsmax appearance
President Trump’s campaign lawyer and former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova said that fired Trump cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs should be executed for saying that the election was the “most secure in United States history,” The Bulwark reported Monday.
diGenova made the comments while appearing on the Howie Carr show, which simulcasts on Newsmax. He also took potshots at Krebs during a wheels-off segment full of false claims about how the election had been "rigged."
2020 Election
Harris County GOP chair who assumed role after facing backlash for racist Facebook post resigns
The head of the Republican Party in Texas' largest county has resigned after less than four months on the job.
Keith Nielsen, chairman of the GOP in Harris County, home to Houston, submitted a letter of resignation and the party's secretary, Josh Flynn, said he received it Monday morning. It was unclear why Nielsen was stepping down, and the letter was not immediately available.
Nielsen was engulfed in controversy before he even became chairman. He won the job in March, but as he prepared to take office this summer, he faced widespread condemnation for posting a Facebook graphic juxtaposing a Martin Luther King Jr. quote with a banana, which could be read as an allusion to equating Black people with monkeys, a well-worn racist trope. He initially said he would forfeit the job but reneged, taking office in early August.
2020 Election
Michele Malkin live-tweets a dead cause in Arizona
This was a split screen for the ages. On one half, you had Arizona’s conservative Republican governor Doug Ducey solemnly certifying the official results of his state’s election, which included an electoral victory for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. On the other half, there was this lunatic lady named Michelle Malkin live tweeting from a hotel ballroom sprinkled with people hallucinating about undoing what had just been done in the real world.
To be fair, Malkin is a wicked smart lunatic lady, who rakes in lots of money dishing xenophobia and other sources of right-wing rage for low-information patriots. So Malkin may just have been monetizing a little manufactured madness. But it was mad.