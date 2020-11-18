Trump lawyers agree to sign documents affirming no evidence of voter fraud in Pennsylvania county
On Wednesday, Law & Crime reported that attorneys representing President Donald Trump’s campaign have agreed to sign documents affirming there is no evidence of fraud in a key Pennsylvania county where they are challenging thousands of ballots.
“The lawsuit — filed last week by the campaign as well as the Republican National Committee and two GOP candidates for state office — sought to have the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas invalidate more than 2,200 ‘defective ballots’ that were counted following a review by the Board of Elections,” reported Jerry Lambe. “According to Biden campaign attorney Marc Elias, the campaign agreed to sign a joint stipulation of facts — an instrument meant to provide the court with facts relevant to the case that are undisputed by either party in the action — which clearly disavows any claims that voting in the commonwealth’s fourth-largest county was affected by any fraudulent conduct.”
In Bucks County, PA litigation, Trump campaign agrees to joint stipulation saying no fraud. pic.twitter.com/FZe9ZTLB5z
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 18, 2020
Bucks County contains the suburbs immediately north of Philadelphia. It was a key part of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in flipping the state; Hillary Clinton only won the county by 1 point, while Biden improved that margin to 4 points.
