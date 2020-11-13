Trump lied about winning Pennsylvania — and George Conway suggests involuntary psychiatric hold

In another disputed tweet Friday night, outgoing president Donald J. Trump erroneously claimed, “700,000 ballots were not allowed to be viewed in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh which means, based on our great Constitution, we win the State of Pennsylvania!”

George Conway replied, “Does a delusional psychopath with a nuclear arsenal meet the standard set forth in D.C. Code § 21–541? Asking for a few billion people.”

The section of code he was referring to allows involuntary psychiatric institutionalization of someone who is “mentally ill, and because of the illness is likely to injure himself or other persons if not committed.”

Trump tweeted minutes later, “Georgia Secretary of State, a so-called Republican (RINO), won’t let the people checking the ballots see the signatures for fraud. Why? Without this the whole process is very unfair and close to meaningless. Everyone knows that we won the state. Where is @BrianKempGA?”

That tweet was also flagged by Twitter.