Trump lied about winning Pennsylvania — and George Conway suggests involuntary psychiatric hold
In another disputed tweet Friday night, outgoing president Donald J. Trump erroneously claimed, “700,000 ballots were not allowed to be viewed in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh which means, based on our great Constitution, we win the State of Pennsylvania!”
George Conway replied, “Does a delusional psychopath with a nuclear arsenal meet the standard set forth in D.C. Code § 21–541? Asking for a few billion people.”
The section of code he was referring to allows involuntary psychiatric institutionalization of someone who is “mentally ill, and because of the illness is likely to injure himself or other persons if not committed.”
Does a delusional psychopath with a nuclear arsenal meet the standard set forth in D.C. Code § 21–541? Asking for a few billion people.https://t.co/lHQEwgBc1K https://t.co/7wNJHpczjo pic.twitter.com/w7sLBBvw3o
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 14, 2020
Trump tweeted minutes later, “Georgia Secretary of State, a so-called Republican (RINO), won’t let the people checking the ballots see the signatures for fraud. Why? Without this the whole process is very unfair and close to meaningless. Everyone knows that we won the state. Where is @BrianKempGA?”
That tweet was also flagged by Twitter.
Twitter slaps a new disclaimer on Trump’s tweets after he lies about winning Pennsylvania and Georgia
Twitter has received harsh criticism for undermining democracy by letting President Donald Trump lie about the 2020 presidential election on their social media platform.
"This claim about election fraud is disputed," was the disclaimer slapped on multiple tweets.
However, he got a disclaimer reading "official sources called this election differently" after he falsely claimed he won Pennsylvania and Georgia.
700,000 ballots were not allowed to be viewed in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh which means, based on our great Constitution, we win the State of Pennsylvania!
Trump’s lawyers in ethics scandal for filing ‘frivolous lawsuits’ to undermine democracy: Laurence Tribe
Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe spoke with MSNBC's Joy Reid Friday about the lawyers defending President Donald J. Trump, saying they have "an ethical obligation" and should be "ashamed" for "frivolous" lawsuits of this kind.
Tribe said, "They are supposed to be officers of the court. There's an ethical obligation. It's true you can defend somebody who might be guilty, but helping someone undermine democracy and delegitimize the transfer of power, something we have done ever since John Adams handed the presidency over to Thomas Jefferson, is way beyond that. I think any lawyer worthy of the name would be ashamed to be involved in a frivolous lawsuits of this kind."