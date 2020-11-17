Trump loses big in Pennsylvania as his post-election litigation flounders
President Donald Trump suffered yet another court defeat on Tuesday when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected his campaign’s claim that elections observers were not close enough to the ballot counting.
“700,000 ballots were not allowed to be viewed in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh which means, based on our great Constitution, we win the State of Pennsylvania,” Trump falsely claimed on Twitter on Friday.
The court did not agree with Trump’s constitutional interpretation.
“The PA Supreme Court has ruled Philadelphia did not violate state election law when it restricted how close poll observers could stand to the processing of mail-in ballots because of COVID — a loss for Trump’s campaign, which had won in a lower court,” BuzzFeed News correspondent Zoe Tillman reported Tuesday.
Democratic lawyer Marc Elias says the Trump campaign has now lost twenty-five cases.
🚨BREAKING: Trump and his allies have just lost their 25th court case. This time in the PA Supreme Court.
They are now 1-25.
More details soon…
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 17, 2020
NEW: The PA Supreme Court has ruled Philadelphia did not violate state election law when it restricted how close poll observers could stand to the processing of mail-in ballots because of COVID — a loss for Trump's campaign, which had won in a lower court https://t.co/VaKNskHlqJ pic.twitter.com/jC0wPuSbbg
— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) November 17, 2020
2020 Election
