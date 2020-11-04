Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump lost Virginia city where Liberty University is — the first Republican to do so in 76 years

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at the Liberty University commencement ceremony, Saturday, May 13, 2017 in Lynchburg, VA (Official White House Photo By Shealah Craighead).

Lynchburg, Virginia the home of Liberty University supported Vice President Joe Biden for president, and it’s the first time they’ve done something like that in 76 years.

After a tumultuous year, Liberty University has been dealing with the coronavirus along with other schools but they’ve also been dealt a hefty PR blow with a scandal-plagued president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liberty founder Jerry Falwell had his own problems, but his son, Jerry Fallwell Jr. has struggled with charges of corruption and questions about a failure to comply with the school’s honor code.

At the same time, President Donald Trump, who claims to be a non-denominational Christian, continued to show his lack of knowledge and understanding about Christian ethics and faith. Scores of Christian leaders spoke out over the past two years about the president’s un-Christian leadership.

It’s unclear if those are the reasons behind the huge swing, but it’s certainly a stark contrast to the 2016 election in which Trump won the area by 50.9 percent to Clinton’s 41.8 percent. In 2012 it supported then-Gov. Mitt Romney (R-MA) over former President Barack Obama 54.34 percent to 43.76 percent. In 2008, it went for Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) with 51.36 percent of the vote to then-Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) at 47.37 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Biden will need ‘a herculean effort’ to fix Trump’s ’emboldened’ America: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

President Donald J. Trump is a "malignant, narcissist man who occupied the White House for almost four years," The Washington Post columnist Colbert I. King wrote in her op-ed Wednesday. " King said that "whether Trump goes or stays is of little moment. He has caused damage to an extent that only a herculean effort by a future president and a dedicated and Constitution-loving Congress can undo."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Fox News just quit letting Kayleigh McEnany say whatever she wants without a fact-check

Published

54 mins ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

As the votes continue to be counted in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, and Pennsylvania Wednesday night, President Donald J. Trump's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is onto her next mission: defending the incumbent president's path to 270 electoral votes with frivolous lawsuits.

McEnany appeared on Fox News with Martha MacCallum trying to explain away her violation of the Hatch Act.

"We are fighting for the American people to know sooner rather than later," McEnany began.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Top Biden adviser explains why Trump is going to lose his ‘baseless and stupid’ legal challenge

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

The former chief of staff to Vice President Joe Biden explained to MSNBC that President Donald Trump's lawsuits demanding an end to counting votes likely wouldn't be successful.

Co-host Rachel Maddow cited top elections attorney for Biden, Bob Bauer, who said that Trump's legal fights would be "a flop." Speaking to Maddow, along with Joy Ann Reid and Nicolle Wallace, Ron Klain agreed, walking through the steep hill that Trump's legal team must summit if he intends to stop the counting in the three states in which he's filed lawsuits.

"Well, look, Rachel, they are both baseless and stupid," Klain explained. "They're baseless in the sense that they have no legal basis at all. They're stupid in the sense that one of the states where Trump is suing to stop the vote count in Michigan, where he is behind. So, if the vote count stops, we win. So, it's a particularly ridiculous legal strategy in the state of Michigan."

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE