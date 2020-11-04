Trump lost Virginia city where Liberty University is — the first Republican to do so in 76 years

Lynchburg, Virginia the home of Liberty University supported Vice President Joe Biden for president, and it’s the first time they’ve done something like that in 76 years.

After a tumultuous year, Liberty University has been dealing with the coronavirus along with other schools but they’ve also been dealt a hefty PR blow with a scandal-plagued president.

Liberty founder Jerry Falwell had his own problems, but his son, Jerry Fallwell Jr. has struggled with charges of corruption and questions about a failure to comply with the school’s honor code.

At the same time, President Donald Trump, who claims to be a non-denominational Christian, continued to show his lack of knowledge and understanding about Christian ethics and faith. Scores of Christian leaders spoke out over the past two years about the president’s un-Christian leadership.

It’s unclear if those are the reasons behind the huge swing, but it’s certainly a stark contrast to the 2016 election in which Trump won the area by 50.9 percent to Clinton’s 41.8 percent. In 2012 it supported then-Gov. Mitt Romney (R-MA) over former President Barack Obama 54.34 percent to 43.76 percent. In 2008, it went for Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) with 51.36 percent of the vote to then-Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) at 47.37 percent.

Ladies and gents.

Lynchburg city.

Home of Liberty University.

Turned blue for the first time since…

1944. pic.twitter.com/ZsnSoZgsp3 — Amanda Grace (@LaAdelita21) November 5, 2020