Trump-loving billionaire admits it’s over: ‘I am ready to help President-elect Biden’

One of President Donald Trump’s most loyal allies says it’s time for him to move on.

Steve Schwarzman, the CEO and co-founder of Blackstone and a major Trump donor, has joined the small but growing group of top Republicans who have publicly conceded that Joe Biden won the election, reported Axios.

“I’m a fan of good process,” Schwarzman said. “In my comments three days after the election, I was trying to be a voice of reason and express why it’s in the national interest to have all Americans believe the election is being resolved correctly. But the outcome is very certain today, and the country should move on.”

Schwarzman has been a close ally of the White House throughout the Trump presidency, but now he hopes to establish a relationship with the president-elect.

“I supported President Trump and the strong economic path he built,” Schwarzman said. “Like many in the business community, I am ready to help President-elect Biden and his team as they confront the significant challenges of rebuilding our post-COVID economy.”