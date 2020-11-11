Quantcast
Trump-loving megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress urges followers to accept Biden as president-elect

Published

1 min ago

on

Robert Jeffress (Screen Capture)

One of President Donald Trump’s top evangelical backers has accepted that Joe Biden won the election.

Dallas megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress, one of the president’s top allies from the religious right movement, admitted the loss was a “bitter pill to swallow,” but agreed that Trump had lost to his Democratic challenger, reported The Dallas Morning News.

“It’s always easier to submit and to pray for someone when he was our preferred candidate,” Jeffress wrote in a Fox News column. “But the rubber really meets the road when the person who takes office is not the one we supported. Here is our chance to show that Christians are not hypocrites.”

Trump himself still has not accepted his loss to Biden, which has been called by all major news outlets but not yet certified by the states, and election officials in every state have rejected the president’s claims of fraud and theft.

“When Joe Biden becomes president, we should commend him for the things he does right,” Jeffress wrote. “We should condemn the things he does wrong. And above all, we must pray fervently for our president.”


