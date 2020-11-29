Quantcast
Trump mocked for hating animals after Biden twists ankle playing with his dog

Published

2 mins ago

on

US President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and First Lady Melania Trump, pictured with Conan, the military dog involved in the US raid that led to the death of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi AFP / JIM WATSON

President-elect Joe Biden played with his dog Major so hard he ultimately slipped and twisted his ankle. But instead of mocking Biden, many turned to mock President Donald Trump, who, allegedly, hates dogs and most animals.

Trump’s ex-wife Ivana told a story about the president’s hatred of animals in her book Raising Trump.

“Donald was not a dog fan,” ex-wife Ivana confirmed in the memoir, recalling her poodle Chappy, who would “bark at him territorially.”

Trump also uses “dog” as a pejorative to attack others. After ordering a raid that ended in the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Trump said he “died like a dog.” He once mocked Sen. Marco Rubio for “sweating like a dog” during a 2016 debate and compared former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman to a dog after she published her tell-all book about her time in the administration. Trump also attacked former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, saying he “choked like a dog” in the race against former President Barack Obama in the 2012 election.

See the mockery of Trump below:

