Trump mocked for hating animals after Biden twists ankle playing with his dog

President-elect Joe Biden played with his dog Major so hard he ultimately slipped and twisted his ankle. But instead of mocking Biden, many turned to mock President Donald Trump, who, allegedly, hates dogs and most animals.

Trump’s ex-wife Ivana told a story about the president’s hatred of animals in her book Raising Trump.

“Donald was not a dog fan,” ex-wife Ivana confirmed in the memoir, recalling her poodle Chappy, who would “bark at him territorially.”

Trump also uses “dog” as a pejorative to attack others. After ordering a raid that ended in the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Trump said he “died like a dog.” He once mocked Sen. Marco Rubio for “sweating like a dog” during a 2016 debate and compared former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman to a dog after she published her tell-all book about her time in the administration. Trump also attacked former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, saying he “choked like a dog” in the race against former President Barack Obama in the 2012 election.

See the mockery of Trump below:

Trump's girdle and diapers would restrict any playing with dogs. — Caralehn (@Caralehn1) November 29, 2020

Trump: inexplicably uses “like a dog” as a insult Biden: plays so hard with his rescue dog that he hurts himself Two very different men. pic.twitter.com/cqou7D0yTD — Caryn Lenhoff (@carynlenhoff) November 29, 2020

Don't let anything bad happen to our new president for God's sake! That would be the answer to Trump's prayers because he's a dog. — DEBORAH COMBS (@CombsCombs2) November 29, 2020

Dogs, children, and normal humans don't go anywhere near Trump so it couldn't happen. Trump would just cushion himself with a full load in his diapers anyway. 😂 — Scott 🇨🇦 (@realhappyguy) November 29, 2020

I think trump was the only president that did not have a pet. Not even a gold fish. The better people like animals. I wish the two parties can get along the way my dog and cat. A cat and a dog should roam around congress and the senate. They might learn something. https://t.co/rajRhjlu2z pic.twitter.com/fpinO1strt — Elizabeth Malich (@berniethecat2) November 29, 2020

Trump is afraid of dogs. What kind of MAN is scared of dogs?? 🤔 — Proof of Brain (@ProofofBrain_) November 29, 2020

Dogs are smart. They don't like Trump. — Robert Stone (@RobertS10133266) November 29, 2020

Trump’s not a dog person… That should tell you everything you need to know about him😏 — CrotchetyButFair (@CrotchityGeezer) November 29, 2020

NEWSFLASH: No dog ever wanted to be Trump’s pet! — Elizabeth DeVito Hart (@realHart2Home) November 29, 2020

Wouldn't happen, one, Trump is so vapid he doesn't have a dog. Two, the only think Trump would run for is a Triple Hamberder large fry and a diet coke ! — The Ghost of Frank Zappa (@JohnMil80462729) November 29, 2020

This would never happen because Trump isn’t a kind enough person to play with a dog. He actually hates dogs. — carolyn covey (@YayCC) November 29, 2020

Nice to see a president who has a dog and gets out there to play with him..you don’t even see trump talk to his youngest son, probably insecure that he makes him look small and weak. — ⚰️ (@badgerbiscuits) November 29, 2020

So damn wholesome. As if Trump ever even pet a dog. https://t.co/KNPmMELLma — Girl Friday 💚 (@trophy_lady) November 29, 2020

Waiting for Trump to tweet that Major was like a dog. https://t.co/CrFLEC1R5D — David Friedman (@profdaf) November 29, 2020

trump neither likes dogs nor would he ever play with one, so I suppose the headline would read: "trump tried to attack a dog to kill it, and slipped on some KFC grease in his bathroom". — SmartyPants Wears a Mask 🏳️‍🌈🌊 🌈🐶 (@KonasMama) November 29, 2020

