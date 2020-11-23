Trump official holding up transition told to ‘stop being a partisan hack’ after Michigan certification: ‘Do your job’

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said that it’s long past time for General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy to authorize President-elect Joe Biden’s transition.

After announcing that Michigan would be certifying the election despite President Donald Trump’s protests, Lieu told Murphy now that contested states like Michigan are done and she has no other justification to refuse to allow the transition to move forward.

“Dear @GSAEmily: With the certification by Michigan, there continues to be no excuse for you to obstruct the transition to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris. Stop being a partisan hack who believes in dead Hugo Chavez conspiracy theories. Do your job.”

Congress had called Murphy to testify this week, but she refused, saying that her deputy could testify instead, but they couldn’t figure out the technology to join a meeting. So, Murphy said her deputy would come to speak to Congress next week. Congress called that unacceptable and offered to send someone over to help Murphy run her computer.