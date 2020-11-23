Trump official holding up transition told to ‘stop being a partisan hack’ after Michigan certification: ‘Do your job’
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said that it’s long past time for General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy to authorize President-elect Joe Biden’s transition.
After announcing that Michigan would be certifying the election despite President Donald Trump’s protests, Lieu told Murphy now that contested states like Michigan are done and she has no other justification to refuse to allow the transition to move forward.
“Dear @GSAEmily: With the certification by Michigan, there continues to be no excuse for you to obstruct the transition to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris. Stop being a partisan hack who believes in dead Hugo Chavez conspiracy theories. Do your job.”
Dear @GSAEmily: With the certification by Michigan, there continues to be no excuse for you to obstruct the transition to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris. Stop being a partisan hack who believes in dead Hugo Chavez conspiracy theories. Do your job. https://t.co/1jErjIzsuT
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 23, 2020
Congress had called Murphy to testify this week, but she refused, saying that her deputy could testify instead, but they couldn’t figure out the technology to join a meeting. So, Murphy said her deputy would come to speak to Congress next week. Congress called that unacceptable and offered to send someone over to help Murphy run her computer.
2020 Election
Secret Service are preparing for Trump’s post-presidency with ‘physical reinforcements’ at Mar-a-Lago: report
President Donald J. Trump has not yet conceded to President-elect Joe Biden, but contingency plans in a post-White House residence are taking shape nonetheless. Secret Service agents in the president's detail are being asked whether they're interested in transferring to Palm Beach, Florida, ABC News reported Monday.
Trump, a native New Yorker, changed his residency to the southern state last year and is expected to relocate from Washington, D.C. to his "winter White House" Mar-a-Lago after Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.
2020 Election
Trump officially loses Michigan as Republican announces certifying his election loss
It's officially: President Donald Trump has lost Michigan and there's nothing he can do to stop it.
After a day filled with members of the Michigan Board of State Canvasser attempting to promote Trump's conspiracy theories, but in the end, they had no other options.
After a robust comment section from the public, GOP canvasser Aaron Van Langevelde announced that he would support certifying election results.
"We have a clear legal duty to certify the results of the election," he said.
It effectively ended the debate over whether Trump could take back the state after losing it with over 100,000 votes.
2020 Election
Former Michigan Republican senator destroyed during election certification meeting
Michigan held its electors' meeting to certify the state's election on Monday, only to be flooded with conspiracy theories. At the same time, a Republican member of the Michigan Board of State Canvassers even pushed the false idea that he can refuse to certify the election.
At one point, former Michigan Republican Sen. Patrick Colbeck ranted that electronic voting "computers were connected to the internet." He alleged that because tabulators were connected they were "attempting to subvert the election and hide the fact that they were doing so."