Trump officially loses Michigan as Republican announces certifying his election loss

It’s official: President Donald Trump has lost Michigan and there’s nothing he can do to stop it.

After a day filled with members of the Michigan Board of State Canvasser attempting to promote Trump’s conspiracy theories, but in the end, they had no other options.

After a robust comment section from the public, GOP canvasser Aaron Van Langevelde announced that he would support certifying election results.

“We have a clear legal duty to certify the results of the election,” he said.

It effectively ended the debate over whether Trump could take back the state after losing it with over 100,000 votes.

Aaron Van Langevelde says he's going to vote to certify the elction results. — Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) November 23, 2020

THERE IT IS. Vice Chair Van Langevelde before the board votes to certify says complaints of election fraud must be investigated adding, "This board must do its part to uphold the rule of law and comply with our legal duty to certify this election. I will be supporting the motion" — Kendall Karson (@kendallkarson) November 23, 2020

Breaking: Michigan GOP canvassing board member Aaron Van Langevelde say he will support certifying election results "We have a clear legal duty to certify the results of the election” It's over. MI will be certified for Biden — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) November 23, 2020

The move comes just hours after Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court shut down Trump’s final legal challenges. That state is expected to certify their election Monday as well.