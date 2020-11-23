Pennsylvania Supreme Court shoots down Trump’s lawsuit — and overturns one of his wins
President Donald Trump was suffering under a 2-35 win/loss rate for his election lawsuits, but the Pennsylvania Supreme Court just changed that.
According to Democratic attorney Marc Elias, “Pennsylvania Supreme Court AFFIRMS our 5 victories in Philadelphia and REVERSES our one loss in Allegheny County.”
The suit was attempting to throw out ballots legally cast.
The Trump campaign was attempting to throw out ballots from eligible voters.
Guess what? They just lost in the PA Supreme Court. Again.
— Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) November 23, 2020
“Guided by these principles and for the reasons discussed at length in this opinion, we conclude that the Election Code does not require boards of elections to disqualify mail-in or absentee ballots submitted by qualified electors who signed the declaration on their ballot’s outer envelope but did not handwrite their name, their address, and/or date, where no fraud or irregularity has been alleged,” the court said in the opinion Monday.
“The [Trump] Campaign does not contest that these ballots were all timely received by the Philadelphia Board prior to 8:00 p.m. on November 3, 2020 (election day); that they were cast and signed by qualified electors; and that there is no evidence of fraud associated with their casting. The Campaign instead contends that these votes should not be counted because the voters who submitted them failed to handwrite their name, street address or the date (or some combination of the three) on the ballot-return outer envelope,” it also characterizes.
Pennsylvania is slated to certify the election tally today, meaning Trump will have little recourse to change it.
One of Trump’s Pennsylvania suits was thrown out of court last week, which attorney Rudy Giuliani appealed to the Supreme Court.
“One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption … That has not happened,” Judge Matthew Brann wrote in the opinion last week. “Instead, this Court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence.”
🚨🚨BREAKING: Pennsylvania Supreme Court AFFIRMS our 5 victories in Philadelphia and REVERSES our one loss in Allegheny County.
Trump and his allies are now 1-35 in post-election litigation.
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 23, 2020
The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear any of Trump’s cases.
48 hours after a blistering opinion from a federal judge denying their claims, Rudy appealed to the 3rd Circuit and lost again.
Let me be clear — the will of the people will not be thwarted. pic.twitter.com/IpBtA1TK2H
— Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) November 23, 2020
https://twitter.com/JoshShapiroPA/status/1330976361293488128
