Trump pal suggests on MSNBC the president had a nervous breakdown after election loss

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday, longtime Donald Trump associate Donnie Deutsch was asked about the president hunkering down in the White House, spending his time tweeting and staying out of the public eye.

According to Deutsch, he wondered if the president is having mental health issues related to his re-election loss and pending legal problems.

After calling former New York City Mayor Rudy Giulaini’s press conference “pathetic,” the MSNBC contributor turned to Trump.

“Speaking of pathetic, a little news story that popped up yesterday that didn’t get a lot of attention: Donald Trump is not going to Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving,” he reported.”I”m bringing that up for a reason. Mar-a-Lago — I know you and Mika [Brzezinski] have been there — it’s a safe little haven he goes to, he has 200 of his minions there and they kiss his kneecaps and it’s amazing.”

“I’m wondering has he had a nervous breakdown at the White House?” he continued. “He can’t face the American people as a loser. His father said there are killers and there are losers. What’s going on at the White House? Is he under the covers, walking around in circles? Has he had a breakdown? He’s trying to start this assault yet he is missing, he’s scared, it’s like he’s become a pathetic nonentity.”

“There’s not a lot of stories about what’s going on at the White House, has he fallI apart? I wouldn’t be shocked,” he added. “It’s like someone put a pin inside, a sword inside and pulled it out and he completely deflated. What is going on with him. Has had some sort of a breakdown?”

