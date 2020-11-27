Trump Pentagon deploys USS Nimitz aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf: report

The Pentagon is deploying a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf, CNN national security correspondent Barbara Starr reported Friday.

“The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz is being moved back into the Persian Gulf region along with other warships to provide combat support and air cover as US troops withdraw from Iraq and Afghanistan by January 15 under President Trump’s orders a defense official tells CNN,” Starr reported.

“The official said the move was decided before news came of the assassination of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist,” Starr explained. “But the movement of the US forces is an increased deterrence message to Iran regardless the official noted.”

“The movement puts increased American military firepower and thousands of personnel into the region through the end of the Trump Administration. It may be up to President-elect Joe Biden to decide when to withdraw them,” she added.

