Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump Pentagon deploys USS Nimitz aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf: report

Published

1 min ago

on

090729-N-3038W-459 SAN DIEGO (July 29, 2009) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 transits into San Diego prior to mooring at Naval Air Station North Island. Nimitz is preparing for a 2009 regularly scheduled Western Pacific Deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John Philip Wagner Jr./Released)

The Pentagon is deploying a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf, CNN national security correspondent Barbara Starr reported Friday.

“The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz is being moved back into the Persian Gulf region along with other warships to provide combat support and air cover as US troops withdraw from Iraq and Afghanistan by January 15 under President Trump’s orders a defense official tells CNN,” Starr reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The official said the move was decided before news came of the assassination of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist,” Starr explained. “But the movement of the US forces is an increased deterrence message to Iran regardless the official noted.”

“The movement puts increased American military firepower and thousands of personnel into the region through the end of the Trump Administration. It may be up to President-elect Joe Biden to decide when to withdraw them,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Black Friday’ sales could be strong despite the coronavirus pandemic: analysts

Published

20 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

The coronavirus is clouding "Black Friday" much as it has overshadowed 2020 in general, but some leading experts still expect strong overall sales even as shopping patterns are altered.

The more bullish case for the holiday shopping season cites robust demand for bigger-ticket items such as home improvement projects, new computers and home fitness machines as more people work from home and e-commerce grabs an ever-increasing share of the overall market.

Malls were open for business as usual on Friday, but there were early indications that the day-after-Thanksgiving crowds were more sparse this year as more consumers opt for e-commerce or for curbside pickup options because of the virus.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Utah Republican accuses Dems of ‘cheating’ in Georgia Senate runoffs — but his hometown paper doesn’t buy it

Published

40 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

A Utah Republican is facing backlash after accusing Democrats of “cheating” in the two January runoff elections in Georgia that will determine control of the United States Senate.

The Peach State will be holding two runoff elections on January 5th. There is a special election, with interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) being challenged by the Rev. Raphael Warnock. In the other race, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is being challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff.

In a fundraising appeal posted to social media, Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) accused Democrats of cheating in the race. But his hometown newspaper, The Salt Lake Tribune, noted there was no evidence to support his accusations.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump trying to comfort himself with fraud conspiracies because his loss was ‘devastating’ to his ‘fragile ego’: CNN commentator

Published

57 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

Speaking on CNN this Friday, commentator David Swerdlick said that President Trump's crusade against the results of the 2020 election is "drifting into total sour grapesism and crybabyism," saying the reason for Joe Biden's big numbers was simply because it was a "higher turnout election year."

According to Swerdlick, Trump is speaking to the "hardcore" members of his political base when he disseminates his mass voter fraud narrative.

"But the message is also for himself," he continued. "Everybody who has ever reported on President Trump who has known him has reported out that his ego is incredibly fragile, that he is incredibly insecure, and I do think at some point it's devastating to him that he lost the election to someone that he had tried to tag as 'Sleepy Joe'."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE