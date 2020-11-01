Trump planning ‘score-settling’ vengeance on ‘disloyal’ White House officials if he’s re-elected: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump is drawing up a list of White House officials and cabinet members he plans to oust should he manage to win re-election on November 3rd.
While the president is scrambling around the battleground states to boost turnout in what could be a close election, he is also making plans for a possible win that will lead to a purge of “key health-related and intelligence jobs who Trump views as disloyal, slow-acting or naysayers.”
While it has been previously reported that the president is considering firing FBI Director Christopher Wray and CIA Director Gina Haspel, Politico reports the list is growing longer as the president becomes angrier over his campaign woes.
“The shift would amount to a purge of any Cabinet member who has crossed the president, refused to mount investigations he has demanded, or urged him to take a different, more strict tack on the coronavirus response,” Politico’s Nancy Cook wrote. “The evictions could run the gamut from senior health officials to much of the national security leadership. Already, the White House and administration officials have started to vet names of health care experts who could take over the agencies running many elements of the government’s pandemic response and overseeing the country’s health insurance system, according to two Republicans close to the White House.”
Possibly headed for the chopping block is “HHS Secretary Alex Azar, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head Robert Redfield, National Institutes of Health head Francis Collins and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services head Seema Verma,” the report states.
“FBI Director Chris Wray, CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper are potentially in the crosshairs. Trump is angry with Wray and Haspel for not investigating his claims, made without any concrete evidence, that the Obama White House conspired against him and his 2016 campaign,” Politico reports.
According to a Republican insider with ties to the White House, “I can only imagine the score-settling Trump would undertake if he won.”
Trump critic Chris Lu agreed, adding, “If Trump wins, he will feel vindicated and liberated, he will stack his Cabinet even more with loyalists.”
“There has been a lot of turnover in the Cabinet, but the power has always been concentrated in the White House the whole time,” claimed another White House insider. “The nucleus of the White House will remain status quo, while there will be changes on the periphery.”
2020 Election
Jason Miller: Trump will ‘be ahead on election night’ and then Dems will ‘steal it back’ by counting votes
Trump campaign surrogate Jason Miller on Sunday claimed that counting votes after election night will be part of Democratic plot to "steal" the election from President Donald Trump.
"If you speak with many smart Democrats, they believe that President Trump will be ahead on election night, probably getting 280 electoral [votes]," Miller told ABC News host George Stephanopoulos. "And then they're going to try to steal it back after the election."
"We believe that we will be over 290 electoral votes on election night," he added. "So no matter what they try to do, what kind of hijinks or lawsuits or whatever kind of nonsense they try to pull off, we're still going to have enough electoral votes to get President Trump reelected."
2020 Election
Chris Wallace nails Lewandowski for Trump lie about doctors: ‘Dying from COVID is greatly undercounted’
Trump surrogate Corey Lewandowski on Sunday struggled to defend President Donald Trump's claim that doctors are making him look bad by lying about COVID-19 deaths.
At a campaign rally in Wisconsin last week, Trump suggested that doctors are inflating deaths related to COVID-19 to profit from the pandemic.
On Sunday, Fox News host Chris Wallace pressed Lewandowski about the claim.
"What is the president's evidence that doctors, many of whom are risking their lives treating these patients, are in fact lining their pockets by inflating the number of COVID deaths?" Wallace asked.
2020 Election
Trump ignores COVID deaths to praise late Sean Connery for helping him get a golf course built
As the U.S death toll from COVID-19 passed the 230,000 mark, Donald Trump took time out from his busy schedule to tweet out his condolences to the late Sean Connery, boasting about how the actor once helped him get one of his golf courses built.
In a series of tweets, the president wrote, "The legendary actor, 007 Sean Connery, has past on to even greener fairways. He was quite a guy, and a tough character. I was having a very hard time getting approvals for a big development in Scotland when Sean stepped in and shouted, “Let him build the damn thing”. That was....all I needed, everything went swimmingly from there. He was so highly regarded & respected in Scotland and beyond that years of future turmoil was avoided. Sean was a great actor and an even greater man. Sincere condolences to his family!"