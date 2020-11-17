Trump praises Michigan Republicans for blocking Detroit certification — moments after they backed down
On Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to praise Michigan after a pair of Republican canvassers in Wayne County voted to block the certification of election results in Detroit — something that could potentially have complicated the process of confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state.
Wow! Michigan just refused to certify the election results! Having courage is a beautiful thing. The USA stands proud!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020
However, minutes before Trump’s tweet, the Wayne County Board of Canvassers had voted to reverse this decision and certify Detroit votes — pending an audit from the Michigan secretary of state to correct minor clerical errors in the precinct-level results.
BREAKING: The Wayne County Board of Canvassers has just unanimously voted to certify the results of the election & called on Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson to conduct an audit of the unexplained precincts in Wayne County that did not match.
— Adam Brewster (@adam_brew) November 18, 2020
Flip Michigan back to TRUMP. Detroit, not surprisingly, has tremendous problems! https://t.co/RHhuoSMICg
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020