Trump praises Michigan Republicans for blocking Detroit certification — moments after they backed down

On Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to praise Michigan after a pair of Republican canvassers in Wayne County voted to block the certification of election results in Detroit — something that could potentially have complicated the process of confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Wow! Michigan just refused to certify the election results! Having courage is a beautiful thing. The USA stands proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

However, minutes before Trump’s tweet, the Wayne County Board of Canvassers had voted to reverse this decision and certify Detroit votes — pending an audit from the Michigan secretary of state to correct minor clerical errors in the precinct-level results.

BREAKING: The Wayne County Board of Canvassers has just unanimously voted to certify the results of the election & called on Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson to conduct an audit of the unexplained precincts in Wayne County that did not match. — Adam Brewster (@adam_brew) November 18, 2020

Flip Michigan back to TRUMP. Detroit, not surprisingly, has tremendous problems! https://t.co/RHhuoSMICg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020