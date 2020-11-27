Quantcast
Trump probably won't try to pardon himself for one major reason

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump during an interview with 60 Minutes. (Screenshot)

With less than two months remaining in his term, President Donald Trump may try to become the first president to pardon himself — but there’s a catch.

Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast discussed the president’s potential pardons, and the risks involved with granting himself a pardon, on their podcast “The New Abnormal,” posted on The Daily Beast.

“The essential thing of a pardon is it involves the admission of a crime,” Wilson said, “and so he has to admit that he violated the law.”

Trump may not need to take that drastic step if he can issue pardons to anyone who could implicate him in a crime, such as Mike Flynn, and any pardon would cover federal crimes only, and not the potential crimes that New York’s attorney general is investigating.


Busted again: Perdue traded hundreds of thousands worth of bank stocks while on Senate Banking Committee

David Perdue, one of two multimillionaire Georgia Republican senators facing insider-trading scrutiny ahead of runoff elections in January, traded hundreds of thousands of dollars in bank stock while passing pro-bank legislation on the Senate Banking Committee, financial disclosures show.
Donald Trump's worst fear has come true — it is why he's been spiraling out of control since the election: report

Writing in the New York Times this Thursday, Dan Barry says that in the wake of the 2020 election, President Trump has run head-first into the epithet he's long used to slander others.

"Loser."

Speaking to the Times, former Trump business associate Jack O’Donnell pointed out that the first thing Trump calls someone who's wronged him is "loser."

“That’s his main attack word. The worst thing in his world would be to be a loser. To avoid being called a loser, he will do or say anything," he said.

In reality, Trump has been a loser many times over. "In fact, his greatest success flowed not from real estate but from the creation of a popular alternate-reality television persona — Donald Trump, master of the boardroom — that he ultimately rode to the White House," Barry writes. "But his famous aversion to the label of loser has now reached its apotheosis."

Fake jobs, fake news: Trump's fake Foxconn deal comes further into focus

It’s long past time that Wisconsinites demand a recount … of the money their leaders wasted on the world’s most famous economic development boondoggle. Three years ago this month, with presidential politics at the forefront, the state entered into a contract with Hon Hai Precision Industry — better known as Foxconn. For up to $3.6 billion in state subsidies, the Taiwanese tech giant agreed to build a massive $10 billion factory among the farms of southeastern Wisconsin.Did Foxconn ever plan to profitably operate its Generation 10.5 LCD manufacturing facility there? Regardless of the answer, th... (more…)

