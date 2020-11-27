Trump probably won’t try to pardon himself for one major reason

With less than two months remaining in his term, President Donald Trump may try to become the first president to pardon himself — but there’s a catch.

Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast discussed the president’s potential pardons, and the risks involved with granting himself a pardon, on their podcast “The New Abnormal,” posted on The Daily Beast.

“The essential thing of a pardon is it involves the admission of a crime,” Wilson said, “and so he has to admit that he violated the law.”

Trump may not need to take that drastic step if he can issue pardons to anyone who could implicate him in a crime, such as Mike Flynn, and any pardon would cover federal crimes only, and not the potential crimes that New York’s attorney general is investigating.