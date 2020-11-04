Trump pushes conspiracy theories about alleged fraud as Biden pulls ahead: ‘Last night I was leading … VERY STRANGE!’
President Donald Trump claimed “surprise ballot dumps” had destroyed his illusory leads in some swing states.
The president demanded overnight that states stop allowing votes where he was leading, threatening to take his claims to the U.S. Supreme Court, and then Wednesday morning suggested that he was a victim of fraud.
“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled,” Trump tweeted. “Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong!”
Mail-in ballots were still being counted after polls closed in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin because the Republican-controlled legislatures there prohibited them from being tabulated sooner.
Fox News hosts and guests suggested throughout post-election programming that Trump had built up insurmountable leads in those swing states, and the Trump-friendly Gateway Pundit website pushed conspiracy theories about ballots being “dumped” in those states.
Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
2020 Election
‘This is what decline looks like’: Foreign officials watching 2020 election fear America is sliding into authoritarianism
The results of the United States' 2020 presidential election were closely watched not only in the U.S., but all over the world — and when President Donald Trump prematurely declared victory even though many votes had yet to be counted in Pennsylvania, Michigan and other states, Americans were not the only ones who were troubled.
Having won Florida on Election Night, Trump demanded that the vote counting stop in other states and threatened legal action against Democrats — who stressed that there would be no concession on the part of former Vice President Joe Biden until all the votes were counted in all the states that were still in question. To officials in other countries, Trump's behavior is a troubling sign that the U.S. is sliding into authoritarianism and becoming a banana republic.
2020 Election
Michigan native Michael Moore explains how he knew Biden had his home state in the bag
Michigan native Michael Moore sounded a victory note after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden pulled ahead in the vote count of his home state.
In a Facebook post, Moore explained why he believed that Biden had Michigan in the bag even though early returns showed President Donald Trump with the lead.
However, Moore said that this early lead gave the president enough confidence to falsely declare victory.
"TV last night provided Trump with the graphic map he needed — all those states in blood red — so Trump came out and stood in the middle of the night in front of a hundred American flags and declared victory and ordered the counting of all the ballots to cease," Moore wrote. "Halt! he ordered. The places he demanded the counting to be stopped are the places... wait for it!... they are the places with majority Black voters!"
2020 Election
Woman on Fox News shouts ‘red tsunami’ as Biden pulls ahead in Michigan
Fox News spoke to a Trump supporter in Florida who insisted that a "red tsunami" will push President Donald Trump to victory even as Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads in the electoral vote count.
As Joe Biden pulled ahead in the Michigan vote count, Fox News host Pete Hegseth talked to diners in Lake Worth, Florida.
A woman named Paula said that she was "feeling wonderful" about Trump's chances.
"Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia -- we got it," she said despite the fact that Biden was leading in Michigan and Wisconsin.