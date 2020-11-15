Trump rage tweets at Fox after host embarrasses president’s spokesperson into on-air meltdown

Donald Trump launched an attack mon Fox News on Sunday morning after one of the conservative network’s hosts battled with one of his spokespeople causing her to meltdown.

Linking to a clip of the exchange between Leland Vittert and Trump 2020 press communications director Erin Perrine, the president wrote: “This is why @FoxNews daytime and weekend daytime have lost their ratings. They are abysmal having @alfredenewman1 (Mayor Pete of Indiana’s most unsuccessful city, by far!) on more than Republicans. Many great alternatives are forming & exist. Try @OANN & @newsmax , among others! ”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the president’s tweet as well as the clip the set him off below:

This is why @FoxNews daytime and weekend daytime have lost their ratings. They are abysmal having @alfredenewman1 (Mayor Pete of Indiana’s most unsuccessful city, by far!) on more than Republicans. Many great alternatives are forming & exist. Try @OANN & @newsmax, among others! https://t.co/ewHE8GBRNy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Fox News is now indistinguishable from CNN. This segment is disgusting. Every single conservative in this country should stop watching. Send a message. pic.twitter.com/cbwY4bv3bt — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 15, 2020