Trump ‘reached out’ to ‘thank’ Wayne County canvassers before they tried to block votes again: report

On Thursday, new reporting revealed that the two Republican election canvassers in Wayne County, Michigan who tried to block certification of Detroit ballots and relented, then tried to take back their decision to certify the votes.

According to the Associated Press, in the interim between them changing their mind and trying to take back Detroit certification, outgoing President Donald Trump “reached out” to the canvassers, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, and thanked them for their “support.”

🚨This is shocking: Trump apparently “reached out” to the two Republican Wayne County Commissioners. The next day, they signed an affidavit saying they want to rescind their votes to certify the results. Channeling @BrendanNyhan, what you say if you saw this in another country. https://t.co/iLc1SHTmwP pic.twitter.com/U5vVzPBP9u — Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) November 19, 2020

The original decision by Palmer and Hartmann to block certification of the results was met with nationwide outrage, and reporters quickly found a cornucopia of racism and right-wing conspiracy theories on their social media accounts.

Trump has resolutely refused to concede the election, even as states begin to certify their results, and President-elect Joe Biden’s leads in five key states appear too large to be reversed in recounts.