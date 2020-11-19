Trump ‘reached out’ to ‘thank’ Wayne County canvassers before they tried to block votes again: report
On Thursday, new reporting revealed that the two Republican election canvassers in Wayne County, Michigan who tried to block certification of Detroit ballots and relented, then tried to take back their decision to certify the votes.
According to the Associated Press, in the interim between them changing their mind and trying to take back Detroit certification, outgoing President Donald Trump “reached out” to the canvassers, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, and thanked them for their “support.”
🚨This is shocking: Trump apparently “reached out” to the two Republican Wayne County Commissioners. The next day, they signed an affidavit saying they want to rescind their votes to certify the results.
The original decision by Palmer and Hartmann to block certification of the results was met with nationwide outrage, and reporters quickly found a cornucopia of racism and right-wing conspiracy theories on their social media accounts.
Trump has resolutely refused to concede the election, even as states begin to certify their results, and President-elect Joe Biden’s leads in five key states appear too large to be reversed in recounts.
‘Potentially catastrophic’: Dem senator rages as Trump vaccination team says they won’t brief Biden
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) on Thursday reacted angrily after learning that President Donald Trump's vaccine distribution team is refusing to giving briefings to President-elect Joe Biden.
Writing on Twitter, Murphy said that Trump's continued refusal to let the president-elect receive any kind of briefings was putting America's public health at risk.
"Just off a conference call with Trump Administration vaccine distribution team," he wrote. "They confirmed that they have not briefed anyone on President-elect Biden's team and have no plans to do so. This is potentially catastrophic."
He tried to reach out to Trump supporters to unify the country — it didn’t go well
President-elect Joe Biden is desperately trying to bring America back together after President Donald Trump spent the past five years trying to drive people apart. Biden maintains that there are far more things that unite us than divides us. But anyone who has tried to "unify" with Republicans knows it can be difficult, if not impossible.
New York Times columnist Wajahat Ali tried it. Writing Thursday he described The Quran, which "asks Muslims to respond to disagreements and arguments 'in a better way' and to 'repel evil with good.'"
‘Starting to get embarrassing’: Even some Trump loyalists admit his attempted coup is floundering
President Donald Trump still insists that he's going to win a second term even though he lost the 2020 election handily to President-elect Joe Biden.
However, the Wall Street Journal reports that even some loyalists to the president now see his attempts to overturn the 2020 election as doomed to fail.
"There was this period of hope that there’s fraud," one Trump campaign aide explained to WSJ. "And then it was, ‘Is there really enough fraud?’ It’s starting to get a little embarrassing."