Trump refuses to concede — falsely claims ‘I WON THE ELECTION’ after day of golfing

President Donald Trump is refusing to concede the 2020 election.

Even Fox News declared Joe Biden the winner while Trump was on a golf out, but after returning to the White House the leader of the free world defiantly refused to accept that he is a loser.

“THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS,” Trump falsely claimed in all capital letters.

“I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES,” Trump falsely claimed, also in all caps.

“BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE,” Trump claimed, without evidence. “NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE.”

“MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM,” Trump irrelevantly said.

Trump’s return to the White House from the golf course was delayed because of the large celebrations.

