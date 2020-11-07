Trump refuses to concede — falsely claims ‘I WON THE ELECTION’ after day of golfing
President Donald Trump is refusing to concede the 2020 election.
Even Fox News declared Joe Biden the winner while Trump was on a golf out, but after returning to the White House the leader of the free world defiantly refused to accept that he is a loser.
“THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS,” Trump falsely claimed in all capital letters.
“I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES,” Trump falsely claimed, also in all caps.
“BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE,” Trump claimed, without evidence. “NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE.”
“MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM,” Trump irrelevantly said.
Trump’s return to the White House from the golf course was delayed because of the large celebrations.
THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020
2020 Election
Trump refuses to concede — falsely claims ‘I WON THE ELECTION’ after day of golfing
President Donald Trump is refusing to concede the 2020 election.
Even Fox News declared Joe Biden the winner while Trump was on a golf out, but after returning to the White House the leader of the free world defiantly refused to accept that he is a loser.
"THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS," Trump falsely claimed in all capital letters.
"I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES," Trump falsely claimed, also in all caps.
"BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE," Trump claimed, without evidence. "NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE."
2020 Election
Trump’s return to White House from golf course was delayed as celebrators were cleared from the packed streets: CNN
President Donald Trump's return to the White House after another day at one of his golf courses was delayed due to the large crowds celebrating President-elect Joe Biden, CNN reported Saturday.
"We know the president was on the golf course earlier today when the -- or was on his way -- when the call was made by CNN and then other news organizations as well," CNN's Anderson Cooper noted.
"What are you hearing from the White House, from people close to him?" Cooper asked Kaitlan Collins.
"Well, it's been incredibly quiet," Collins replied.
"When he left the White House today, the call had not been made by CNN yet that Joe Biden was going to win the presidency," Collins reported. "So there was no crowd like there is now outside the White House, but when he returned -- and for those who don't know the president takes a motorcade to get to his golf course outside of Virginia -- it actually took a little longer for him to get back given they had to clear the streets of people who were celebrating Joe Biden's win and obviously a lot of them are Biden supporters and of course have Biden flags, Biden signs, and that is what the president saw as he made his way back to the White House."
2020 Election
Russian state media furious with Trump after loss to Biden: ‘Nothing will ever be the same’
According to the Daily Beast's Russian media expert, news that Donald Trump failed to secure another four years in the Oval Office was not well received by commentators on Kremlin-backed media outlets with one commentator wailing, "Nothing will ever be the same."
While the president had insisted that he did not have the backing of Russia, media figures told a different tale after word reached them that Joe Biden will be taking the reins in the U.S. in January.