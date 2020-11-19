Trump retweets Republican admitting their voter fraud conspiracy is ‘indescribable’

President Donald Trump has repeatedly fanned the flames that there was election fraud in the 2020 presidential election, which was won by President-elect Joe Biden.

The problem, however, is that Trump’s legal team has presented no evidence of fraud that would alter the election outcome.

The inability to articulate or prove the conspiracy theory about voter fraud is one reason the Trump campaign has lost over 30 cases in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, Trump retweeted Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) attempting to make vague allegations of fraud, but seemingly admitting they have no case.

“The concerns I have personally in Georgia are indescribable,” Hice said.

Merriam-Webster explains the word means, “that cannot be described” or “surpassing description.”

Dictionary.com says the words means that which is “not describable; too extraordinary for description.”

Which seems to keep being the flaw in Trump’s legal fight.