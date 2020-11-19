Trump ridiculed as a ‘loser’ for claiming he dropped his Michigan lawsuit because ‘we won!’
President Donald Trump’s campaign announced Thursday morning that they’re withdrawing their Michigan lawsuit just as Republican legislative officials were heading to the White House for instructions on how to overthrow the election.
Trump proclaimed that they won, so there was no need for a lawsuit.
We withdrew because we won! https://t.co/aMoNQXEj4z
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020
You can see the mockery below:
Oh Donnie. You know that’s not how this works. This isn’t how anything works! https://t.co/Yix16wsmV8 pic.twitter.com/pHw9yjgdHW
— edgery Wear Your Damn Mask (@edgery) November 19, 2020
Except you didn’t win. You lost
— Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) November 19, 2020
NURSE! The patient is having another manic, demented episode. Administer its benzodiazepine lorazepam STAT!#TrumpIsALaughingStock #PresidentElectJoeBiden
— Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) November 19, 2020
Unless he was some crazy plan B up his sleeve by using the state senator whos going to WH tomorrow
— Mason Limsing (@BFCfortheFans) November 19, 2020
The only person he fights for is himself
— The Vanilla Liberal (@LiberalVanilla) November 19, 2020
More information will be provided during a press conference at the luxurious Tropicana pic.twitter.com/i7tq8xLNUp
— David E (@DaSkrambledEgg) November 19, 2020
Won what!?! Hahaha I know one thing is for sure. We love all this “winning” against you!!
— hehateme (@thotyouknw) November 19, 2020
You withdrew because you have NOTHING.
You withdraw because YOU LOST, SPANKY.
Repeat after me: Joe Biden is my President. pic.twitter.com/jom9vByneH
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 19, 2020
do you have any idea just how ridiculous you sound
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 19, 2020
You withdrew because your cases are failing around the country, and you’re unable to provide a single shred of evidence to back up your voter fraud lies in court.
Your own lawyers admit they have no evidence of fraud. https://t.co/3TPITbp44x
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) November 19, 2020
We withdrew because WE won, because the other side ended up upholding the law, even if reluctantly. https://t.co/9Ukc4IG00H
— Joseph O Morrow (@JosephOMorrow1) November 19, 2020
No way this dude said we withdrew because we won 🤣🤣🤣 This is embarrassing
— Moochie Can 🚁 (@RealTreyMoney) November 19, 2020
war is peace
freedom is slavery
ignorance is strength
we withdrew because we won
— (((Michael))) (@maltman613) November 19, 2020
"We withdrew because we won"… ??? Congrats, you just won the stupiest-tweet-of-the-day award. #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/MBs2PFkzZi
— 🌊🌊 sander verboog 🌊🌊 (@SanderVerboog) November 19, 2020
We withdrew because we won! https://t.co/lF53HJHE33 pic.twitter.com/Eq1DCOt7lT
— Zaph (@ZaphSZN) November 19, 2020
A loser says what? He says “we withdrew because we won.” #LoserInChief #SAD pic.twitter.com/rnYbMSB1ac
— Tim… TIM!!! TIMMMMMM!!!!!! (@OffTopicTim) November 19, 2020