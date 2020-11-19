Trump campaign dismisses its own Michigan lawsuit in latest courtroom flop
Another day, another legal loss for President Donald Trump’s campaign.
The Trump campaign on Thursday filed a notice of voluntary dismissal (PDF) of its lawsuit in the United States District Court in the Western District of Michigan Southern Division in which it said it was no longer seeking to stop Wayne County from certifying its election results.
Strangely, the notice argued that it no longer needed to pursue this course of action because the “Wayne County board of county canvassers met and declined to certify the results of the presidential election,” despite the fact that the board voted unanimously this week to do just that.
“This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted,” said Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani in a statement.
The two Republican members of the board on Wednesday night tried to rescind their votes to certify the Wayne County results, but many legal experts say it is too late for them to stop certification from being approved.
“There is no legal mechanism for them to rescind their vote. Their job is done and the next step in the process is for the Board of State Canvassers to meet and certify,” a spokesperson for the Michigan secretary of state said.
As Democratic election attorney Marc Elias notes, this dismissal means Trump and his allies now have just one win and 29 losses in court cases.
