Trump ridiculed for randomly reviving months-old scandal: ‘The real suckers and losers are your base’

President Donald Trump revived the “suckers and losers” scandal as he continues to challenge his election loss to Joe Biden.

The president reportedly smeared U.S. military service members, according to numerous sources who had heard him question why anyone would sign up for duty, and his approval dipped among active-duty troops ahead of the election.

“The ‘losers & suckers’ statement on dead military heroes has been proven to be a total fabrication and lie,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “IT WAS NEVER MADE! The ‘anonymous’ fabricator, who is a major sleaze, went forward with the lie despite 25 strong witnesses to the contrary. Welcome to the roaring 20’s!”

The “losers & suckers” statement on dead military heroes has been proven to be a total fabrication and lie. IT WAS NEVER MADE! The “anonymous” fabricator, who is a major sleaze, went forward with the lie despite 25 strong witnesses to the contrary. Welcome to the roaring 20’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2020

It’s not clear why Trump chose to tweet about the months-old reports, or what he meant by the “roaring 20s,” but other Twitter users had some ideas.

Not sure why the president is tweeting about this now but I will note in the past 24 hours I’ve noticed that voting stats from military bases have been revealed. And some of them show Biden beating Trump. https://t.co/dmWaJsODeX — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 25, 2020

“Welcome to the roaring 20’s” I mutter to myself, staring out the window while hiding from people and avoiding family so as to not inflict disease and death https://t.co/JSyiMERhm2 — Ayan Chatterjee (@goayango) November 25, 2020

"Welcome to the roaring 20’s!" And 23-Skidoo to you, too! 🤪 — Scarlet Tanager (@ScarletTanager8) November 25, 2020

We stand by our reporting. https://t.co/qrPFhKQ5Vr — Adrienne LaFrance (@AdrienneLaF) November 25, 2020

For some unknown reason, Donald Trump wants to keep talking about this story (in which, among other things, he's quoted as saying he doesn't want disabled veterans to appear in military parades because "nobody wants to see that"). Read for yourselves:https://t.co/4PUGrR7tCS — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) November 25, 2020

Is it Festivus already? — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 25, 2020

Well the military got your message loud and clear pic.twitter.com/oMRgaq5kul — whamish2.0 (@wisconsinvotes1) November 25, 2020

why is "welcome to the roaring 20s" so funny to me — rachel syme (@rachsyme) November 25, 2020

The real “Losers and Suckers” are your base if they really think the election was “Rigged” without any proof and all legal suits dismissed — Linda (@Crackerthe4th) November 25, 2020

Donald J. Trump on air, taped, regarding John McCain's 5 and 1/2 years as a POW “He’s not a war hero,” said Trump. “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” ON TAPE What other evidence that Trump hates veterans is needed? NONE. — Stevens (@BCStevens77) November 25, 2020

Sir, please do not let it come to this. In 56 days you will be allowed to come out of the bunker and leave of your own free will. Our new President, Joseph R. Biden of Delaware, will allow you to retain this remaining dignity. pic.twitter.com/6SgaSh5dKB — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 25, 2020

