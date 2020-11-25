Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ridiculed for randomly reviving months-old scandal: ‘The real suckers and losers are your base’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump takes a moment before taking the stage during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., May 29, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

President Donald Trump revived the “suckers and losers” scandal as he continues to challenge his election loss to Joe Biden.

The president reportedly smeared U.S. military service members, according to numerous sources who had heard him question why anyone would sign up for duty, and his approval dipped among active-duty troops ahead of the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ‘losers & suckers’ statement on dead military heroes has been proven to be a total fabrication and lie,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “IT WAS NEVER MADE! The ‘anonymous’ fabricator, who is a major sleaze, went forward with the lie despite 25 strong witnesses to the contrary. Welcome to the roaring 20’s!”

It’s not clear why Trump chose to tweet about the months-old reports, or what he meant by the “roaring 20s,” but other Twitter users had some ideas.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump pardons his disgraced national security advisor Michael Flynn

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

Continue Reading

2020 Election

The strange truth about our Trump addiction

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

Are we addicted to Donald Trump? It's a question that's haunting journalists and political commentators, most of whom hate Trump but cannot deny that his name drives traffic and ratings. Even though Trump lost the election and Joe Biden will be the next president, Trump continues to be the big attention draw for political websites and cable news networks.

Part of that is completely understandable. Trump is still big news. He literally spent the past few weeks attempting a coup. While he failed, that doesn't change the history-making fact that he even tried, or that he got so much support. Certainly Biden, whose main activity is finding boring-but-competent people to staff his administration, can't compete with that, and there's no real indication that he wants to. (Unlike Trump, Biden views governing as a job and not just an opportunity to get attention.)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

A critical mass of civil servants, elected officials and judges rebuffed Trump’s attempts to overturn the election: op-ed

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

Writing in the New York Times this Wednesday, columnist Thomas Friedman says that after President Trump spent the last three weeks refusing to acknowledge that he’d lost the election, Americans should be especially thankful this Thanksgiving that we had a "critical mass" of civil servants, elected officials and judges who did their jobs.

"It was their collective integrity, their willingness to stand with 'Team America,' not either party, that protected our democracy when it was facing one of its greatest threats — from within. History will remember them fondly," Friedman writes.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE