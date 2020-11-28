Trump ‘shadow’ chief of staff Sean Hannity undermines neocon push for war with Iran

Fox News personality Sean Hannity undermined the neoconservative push for war with Iran on Saturday.

Former Donald Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton has been among the neocon voices urging a “preemptive strike” military attack on Iran.

Iran's terrorist regime is seeking nuclear weapons for terrorist purposes. Faced with such a threat, a pre-emptive strike is fully justified. https://t.co/bDcwGP7qIp — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

But Hannity, who has reportedly been described by White House advisors as Trump’s “shadow” chief of staff, argued on Saturday that the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh had put the country’s nuclear program “on hold” — undermining the case for an attack.