Trump starting to be seen by Republicans as a ‘burden’ as the fight for Georgia’s Senate seats intensifies: MSNBC’s Mika

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski said President Donald Trump is a “political burden” for Republicans, but they’re still unwilling to cut him loose.
GOP leaders are growing concerned about their ability to win two Senate runoffs in Georgia, according to the Washington Post, and the “Morning Joe” co-host agreed that Trump’s refusal to accept his own election loss was a drag on the party.
“There was concern about the party’s ability to stave off two Democratic challengers, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, the blunt assessments were made on a Nov. 10 phone call with donors hosted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee,” Brzezinski said.
“The Post notes during that call some expressed particular concern about Georgia’s fast-changing electorate,” she continued, “driven by the increasingly liberal metro and Atlanta region and the push by 2018 gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to register more voters of color, and they described President Trump as a political burden who, despite his false claims of victory, was the likely loser of the 2020 election. Despite Trump’s continued insistence he won, they cast it as an understandable but potentially futile protest.”
“On so many levels, Trump is becoming a burden, and you even heard it in [Sen.] Marco Rubio’s voice,” Brzezinski added. “Like, I’ve got — I have to work with Joe Biden, yes, he’s the president. Sorry, Trumpy, but I can’t do this anymore.”
