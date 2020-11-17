Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump starting to be seen by Republicans as a ‘burden’ as the fight for Georgia’s Senate seats intensifies: MSNBC’s Mika

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski said President Donald Trump is a “political burden” for Republicans, but they’re still unwilling to cut him loose.

GOP leaders are growing concerned about their ability to win two Senate runoffs in Georgia, according to the Washington Post, and the “Morning Joe” co-host agreed that Trump’s refusal to accept his own election loss was a drag on the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was concern about the party’s ability to stave off two Democratic challengers, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, the blunt assessments were made on a Nov. 10 phone call with donors hosted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee,” Brzezinski said.

“The Post notes during that call some expressed particular concern about Georgia’s fast-changing electorate,” she continued, “driven by the increasingly liberal metro and Atlanta region and the push by 2018 gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to register more voters of color, and they described President Trump as a political burden who, despite his false claims of victory, was the likely loser of the 2020 election. Despite Trump’s continued insistence he won, they cast it as an understandable but potentially futile protest.”

“On so many levels, Trump is becoming a burden, and you even heard it in [Sen.] Marco Rubio’s voice,” Brzezinski added. “Like, I’ve got — I have to work with Joe Biden, yes, he’s the president. Sorry, Trumpy, but I can’t do this anymore.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Frustrated Republicans see Trump already destroying their 2024 presidential hopes: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's plans to announce he will run for president again in 2024 is putting a damper on the Republican Party lining up candidates to challenge for the White House as potential candidates fear announcing their intentions may bring down the wrath of the president upon them.

The president is reportedly planning on announcing a 2024 run on January 20th to disrupt coverage of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration and that has already put a "chill" into some re Republican's own plans to make a run.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Republicans slammed for cowering to ‘petulant toddler’ Trump’s ‘toxic lies’ in scathing WaPo editorial

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

As Republican lawmakers refuse to stand up to President Donald Trump in public, they continue to express their disdain for him behind closed doors. And their reluctance to call out the president's electoral lies, according to a scathing op-ed published Monday by The Washington Post, poses a massive threat to U.S democracy.

"Republican so-called leaders in Congress continue to quail before this bullying, indulging Mr. Trump's toxic lies about a stolen election," the publication wrote. "Privately they speak of the president as though he were a petulant toddler who can't face the hard truth all at once; or they argue that so many voters are suspicious of the results that Mr. Trump should have time to challenge them, unsuccessfully, in court."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘There is no path’: One federal appeals court ruling could destroy several of ?Trump’s post-election lawsuits

Published

52 mins ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

A federal appeals court ruling could ultimately destroy several President Donald Trump's lawsuits filed in hopes of overturning President-elect Joe Biden's election win.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruled on Friday in response to the president's lawsuit in Pennsylvania. Despite Trump's claims, the court ruled against a number of Pennsylvania voters and a Congressional candidate who cited Constitutional arguments in alleging that voters were disenfranchised by changes to election rules which were brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and U.S. Postal System delays, according to USA Today.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE