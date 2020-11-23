Trump sulking in private as he watches his legal team implode: report

President Donald J. Trump has publicly praised his legal team’s efforts since the election didn’t result in a win for the Trump campaign, but is privately “frustrated with the slapdash nature of his election defense fight,” several people familiar with the discussions told NBC News Monday.

According to the report, Trump has been “complaining to aides and allies about his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and recently-removed lawyer Sidney Powell’s over-the-top performances at a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters last week. Both Giuliani and Powell have continued to make conspiratorial and baseless claims about widespread voter fraud, for which they have provided no evidence.”

Trump is reportedly telling aides he is concerned his team is comprised of “fools that are making him look bad.”

Trump was also reportedly displeased with the optics of the brown substance, presumed to be hair dye or a makeup product, dripping down Giuliani’s face during the nearly two-hour news conference Thursday, according to one of the sources familiar with the president’s reaction.

The president may be embarrassed and ready to move on, but not publicly.