Trump sulking in private as he watches his legal team implode: report
President Donald J. Trump has publicly praised his legal team’s efforts since the election didn’t result in a win for the Trump campaign, but is privately “frustrated with the slapdash nature of his election defense fight,” several people familiar with the discussions told NBC News Monday.
According to the report, Trump has been “complaining to aides and allies about his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and recently-removed lawyer Sidney Powell’s over-the-top performances at a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters last week. Both Giuliani and Powell have continued to make conspiratorial and baseless claims about widespread voter fraud, for which they have provided no evidence.”
Trump is reportedly telling aides he is concerned his team is comprised of “fools that are making him look bad.”
Trump was also reportedly displeased with the optics of the brown substance, presumed to be hair dye or a makeup product, dripping down Giuliani’s face during the nearly two-hour news conference Thursday, according to one of the sources familiar with the president’s reaction.
The president may be embarrassed and ready to move on, but not publicly.
Michigan GOP chair tells elections board not to certify results because Republicans were ‘disrespected’
Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox on Monday asked the Board of State Canvassers not to certify the 2020 election results as scheduled because Republicans were "disrespected.".
Cox appeared as a witness as the board was considering whether to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state. Under state law, the board must certify the results before the close of Monday's meeting.
"I'm asking you to delay certification," Cox told the board's four members. "There are too many questions that need to be answered regarding this election, too many numerical anomalies and credible reports of procedural irregularities. We need to remove the distrust and the sense of procedural disenfranchisement felt by many Michigan voters."
If the GOP thinks Trump is ushering in a crisis — why did they support him for the last year?: Bulwark editor
Veteran newsman Carl Bernstein revealed that there are 21 Republicans too scared to reveal they think President Donald Trump should have reached the end of his options to fight the 2020 election. Still, most of them aren't speaking out publicly and they spent the past year enabling Trump, knowing full well that this is who he is.
Writing for the Bulwark on Monday, Jonathan V. Last cited editors of the National Review who are calling Trump's behavior “disgraceful” and “the most outlandish and irresponsible performance ever by a group of lawyers representing a president of the United States.”