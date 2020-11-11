Trump supporter whines in affidavit she was called ‘Karen’ by poll watcher — and it was ‘voter intimidation’

President Donald Trump has been protesting the election of President-elect Joe Biden while also looking for examples of voter fraud to confirm his complaints and the Washington Post has some hilarious examples.

What they’ve managed to come up with, however, hasn’t worked out very well. Trump lost all of his lawsuits, attempting to stop ballots from being counted. The only lawsuit he has managed to win is when he asked that the GOP ballot-counting observers be able to stand closer to the table while ballots were being tallied. He touted this as a huge win for his campaign.

“As I attempted to challenge this process I was harassed by Democrat (sic) challengers,” a Michigan woman says in a sworn affidavit. “I was told ‘go back to the suburbs Karen” and other harassing statements. The Democrat (sic) challengers would say things like ‘Do you feel safe with this woman near you’ and ‘is this Karen bothering you?’ I believe this was designed to intimidate me and obstruct me from observing and challenging.”

There is no law prohibiting people from mocking a poll watcher. Poll challengers, however, fall under a different standard and have to be trained and authorized. A random person complaining while at the polls has no right to bother, intimidate, or harass any voter. The “Karen” in this case wasn’t the voter or the challenger; she was merely there to watch for the Trump campaign.

The Post cited another Republican “poll watcher” who said that the public address system had issues. It was too loud. So it was clearly voter suppression, according to the Republican.

Another poll watcher found it odd that military personnel was voting for former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I can estimate that at least 80% of military ballots I saw were straight-ticket Democrat or simply had Joe Biden’s name filled in on them,” the man wrote. “I had always been told that military people tended to be conservative, so this stuck out to me.”

Polling showed that veterans were more likely to support Trump, but active-duty military members tended to support Biden.

In another Michigan case, a GOP poll watcher complained: “I felt intimidated by union people who were staring at me.”

Trump’s campaign insisted that these complaints were serious violations of the law.

Michigan Trump supporter Jacqueline Zaplitny filed a legal complaint that someone was wearing Black Lives Matter gear when asked for voter fraud examples. She said she thinks that ballots in the state should be recounted because there were “inaccuracies” but didn’t provide examples.

“These are real, and anyone who cares about transparency and integrity of the system should want this to proceed to the discovery phase,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany — who also works for Trump’s campaign.

