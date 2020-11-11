Trump supporter whines in affidavit she was called ‘Karen’ by poll watcher — and it was ‘voter intimidation’
President Donald Trump has been protesting the election of President-elect Joe Biden while also looking for examples of voter fraud to confirm his complaints and the Washington Post has some hilarious examples.
What they’ve managed to come up with, however, hasn’t worked out very well. Trump lost all of his lawsuits, attempting to stop ballots from being counted. The only lawsuit he has managed to win is when he asked that the GOP ballot-counting observers be able to stand closer to the table while ballots were being tallied. He touted this as a huge win for his campaign.
“As I attempted to challenge this process I was harassed by Democrat (sic) challengers,” a Michigan woman says in a sworn affidavit. “I was told ‘go back to the suburbs Karen” and other harassing statements. The Democrat (sic) challengers would say things like ‘Do you feel safe with this woman near you’ and ‘is this Karen bothering you?’ I believe this was designed to intimidate me and obstruct me from observing and challenging.”
"Go back to the suburbs Karen" sighting in one of these affidavits. pic.twitter.com/SlUwHqYlgS
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 11, 2020
There is no law prohibiting people from mocking a poll watcher. Poll challengers, however, fall under a different standard and have to be trained and authorized. A random person complaining while at the polls has no right to bother, intimidate, or harass any voter. The “Karen” in this case wasn’t the voter or the challenger; she was merely there to watch for the Trump campaign.
The Post cited another Republican “poll watcher” who said that the public address system had issues. It was too loud. So it was clearly voter suppression, according to the Republican.
Another poll watcher found it odd that military personnel was voting for former Vice President Joe Biden.
“I can estimate that at least 80% of military ballots I saw were straight-ticket Democrat or simply had Joe Biden’s name filled in on them,” the man wrote. “I had always been told that military people tended to be conservative, so this stuck out to me.”
Polling showed that veterans were more likely to support Trump, but active-duty military members tended to support Biden.
In another Michigan case, a GOP poll watcher complained: “I felt intimidated by union people who were staring at me.”
Trump’s campaign insisted that these complaints were serious violations of the law.
Michigan Trump supporter Jacqueline Zaplitny filed a legal complaint that someone was wearing Black Lives Matter gear when asked for voter fraud examples. She said she thinks that ballots in the state should be recounted because there were “inaccuracies” but didn’t provide examples.
“These are real, and anyone who cares about transparency and integrity of the system should want this to proceed to the discovery phase,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany — who also works for Trump’s campaign.
Read the full Washington Post report.
2020 Election
‘Crazy thing going on inside that White House’: Retired General says Trump loyalists want to stage a coup
A four-star United States retired general is sounding the alarm on key national security concerns after President Donald J. Trump shakes up the Pentagon staff less than one week after losing the election to President-elect Joe Biden.
"I have been shot at a lot and nearly killed a bunch of times," said Gen. Barry Richard McCaffrey (ret.). "I'm not an alarmist. I stay cool under pressure. Mark me down as alarmed. I just listened to Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) -- wonderful, experienced, mature guy -- say this is just payback to [Mark] Esper not being a loyalist. I don't believe it. We're watching a setup of some people who are unqualified for office to be in control of the 2.1 million men and women of the armed forces."
2020 Election
World leaders urged to ‘stand up for democracy’ and refuse to meet with Mike Pompeo after he denies election outcome
Responding to alarming remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denying the results of the 2020 presidential election, the head of an international health organization on Wednesday urged world leaders to refuse to meet with Pompeo until he acknowledges President-elect Joe Biden's legitimate victory.
A day after the White House directed federal agencies to refuse cooperation with Biden's transition team, Pompeo raised eyebrows and ire on Tuesday after asserting that "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."
"Foreign leaders and diplomats must stand up for democracy and refuse to meet with Secretary Pompeo until he publicly recognizes President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election."—Serra Sippel, CHANGEIn response, Serra Sippel, president of the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Health and Gender Equity (CHANGE), issued a statement accusing the secretary of state of "undermining the democratic legitimacy of the United States, ignoring [Biden's] decisive victory in the 2020 general election, and encouraging political violence by spreading disinformation."
2020 Election
‘Integrity still matters’: Georgia’s GOP election chief says he’ll do his job — even if Trump doesn’t like it
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — under fire from his fellow Republicans as the state count continues to favor Joe Biden — said that he intends to continue doing his job, no matter what President Donald Trump and his allies have to say about it.
"Obviously, this is a very close race and people that were on one side of the aisle don't like the results and I get that, I'm a Republican," said Raffensperger. "We are doing a risk-limiting audit which will include a hand count of every single paper ballot we have and those results. Obviously, we will have plenty of observers and have the results done and then we will certify the state election ... if we don't have transparency, we wouldn't restore trust with all of our voters, so it will be a transparent open process to make sure that we can rebuild any confidence that some voters might have in the system."