Trump supporters claim Democrats are ‘trying to get Biden in’ with ballots ‘from China’
The battleground state of North Carolina continues to remain too close to call for its 15 electoral votes, but that hasn’t stopped supporters of President Donald Trump from airing their grievances on the street Sunday afternoon.
One protester said, “it depends on where the votes are coming from” when asked if she felt the outstanding votes were illegal. “There’s a lot of things that need to be determined as far as legality goes.”
“They’re trying to get [Joe] Biden in as president,” another protester claimed. “Because all these ballots that are coming in at midnight, from China…”
Watch the video below.
Ex-White House official taunts Trump for not being ‘man enough’ to meet with Biden in the Oval Office
During a segment Sunday on MSNBC's Live With Yasmin Vossoughian, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci taunted President Donald J. Trump for not being "man enough" to meet with President-elect Joe Biden in the Oval Office following his electoral win.
"He may not be man enough to invite the vice president into the White House, like they did for him, or go to the inaugural," Scaramucci said. "But right now, they [Trump campaigners] are trying to raise money. They couldn't afford the Four Seasons Hotel -- they went to the Four Seasons Landscaping Company."
Trump is begging for money for Georgia — but the fine print shows where the money really goes
President Donald Trump is begging for money from his supporters to help save the Senate from going Democratic in the Georgia runoff. But according to the fine print, the money isn't all going to Georiga.
"Contributions to TMAGAC made by an Individual/Federal Multicandidate Political Committee will be allocated according to the following formula: 60% to DJTP for deposit in DJTP's 2020 General Election Account for the retirement of general election debt (up to a maximum of $2,800/$5,000) or, if such debt has been retired or any portion of the contribution would exceed the limit to the 2020 General Election Account, for deposit in DJTP's Recount Account (up to a maximum of $3,800/$5,000); 40% to the RNC's Operating account (up to a maximum of $35,500/$15,000); and any additional funds to the RNC for deposit in the RNC's Legal Proceedings account or Headquarters account (up to a maximum of $213,000/$90,000)."