Trump supporters claim Democrats are ‘trying to get Biden in’ with ballots ‘from China’

The battleground state of North Carolina continues to remain too close to call for its 15 electoral votes, but that hasn’t stopped supporters of President Donald Trump from airing their grievances on the street Sunday afternoon.

One protester said, “it depends on where the votes are coming from” when asked if she felt the outstanding votes were illegal. “There’s a lot of things that need to be determined as far as legality goes.”

“They’re trying to get [Joe] Biden in as president,” another protester claimed. “Because all these ballots that are coming in at midnight, from China…”

