Trump takes credit for COVID vaccine and defends withholding it from New York as the ‘New York delay’
In two tweets on Saturday morning, Donald Trump took credit for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine — which was done independently of the government — and then defended withholding from New York by claiming Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is to blame before calling it the “New York delay.”
According to the president, “I LOVE NEW YORK! As everyone knows, the Trump Administration has produced a great and safe VACCINE far ahead of schedule. Another Administration would have taken five years. The problem is, @NYGovCuomo said that he will delay using it, and other states WANT IT NOW…”
He then added, “We cannot waste time and can only give to those states that will use the Vaccine immediately. Therefore the New York delay. Many lives to be saved, but we are ready when they are. Stop playing politics!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020
K-pop fans troll #MillionMAGAMarch as Trump supporters and Proud Boys organize protest against election results
K-pop kids are flooding the #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag with photos of delectable pancakes as Trump supporters and Proud Boys hope their protest will lead to changes in the election results.
It all started when actor Shea Depmore called on TikTokers and Twitter users to get to work. In a video Depmore shared via TikTok and Twitter on Thursday, November 12, she made a public service announcement to her followers.
"Proud Boys and mega-mad MAGAers are descending upon D.C this Saturday for the Million MAGA March. I've seen many on this app rightfully warn people to stay away, as these fools come strapped and they're angry," Depmore said. "But I don't want these Proud Boys to be proud."
‘You’re fooling yourself’: CNN host tells Trump supporters to read the ‘handwriting on the wall’ — it’s over
On CNN Saturday, anchor Michael Smerconish warned Trump supporters to accept the reality of their loss, and stop pretending there's some sort of secret ace in the hole they can pull to win between now and when states certify their results.
"I'll read some responses throughout the course of the program ... 'Smerconish, why are you starting out your show with NOW THAT THE ELECTION IS OVER when in fact, it's not! it hasn't been certified yet,'" said Smerconish. "Come on, trust the process. You know, that statement was the mantra for the 76ers for a long time. It might not be official, there is a process underway, and I respect the process."
‘EXPOSE THE CRIME!’: Trump accuses GOPer Kemp and Dem Stacey Abrams of stealing Georgia votes from him
Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to level charges against Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams of working in tandem to deny him votes that might have led to him not losing the state to former Vice President Joe Biden.
In a two-tweet outburst, the president wrote, "The Consent Decree signed by the Georgia Secretary of State, with the approval of Governor @BrianKempGA , at the urging of @staceyabrams, makes it impossible to check & match signatures on ballots and envelopes, etc. They knew they were going to cheat. Must expose real signatures!"