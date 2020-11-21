Trump told to ‘stop the shenanigans’ after losing court fight to invalidate every ballot in Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump lost an effort to invalidate ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election. Again.

The latest instance occurring in Pennsylvania, Politico senior legal affairs contributor Josh Gerstein reported Saturday.

FLASH: Judge tosses Trump campaign federal court suit challenging PA election results. 'Strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence.' Doc: https://t.co/OtwFiy2Qsg — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) November 21, 2020

Kristen Clark, the president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, noted the judge concluded the motion would have required invalidating every vote in the state.

🚨BREAKING: Trump v Boockvar REJECTED. Major loss for Trump and his lawyer Rudolph Giuliani. And major victory for voters! Judge Brann notes that granting relief would have meant invalidating the ballots of every person who voted in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/8SMPgbKPnK — Kristen Clarke 866-OUR-VOTE (@KristenClarkeJD) November 21, 2020

“It is past time for the campaign to stop its shenanigans and move on,” the ACLU argued. “The voters have spoken.”

