Trump told to ‘stop the shenanigans’ after losing court fight to invalidate every ballot in Pennsylvania
President Donald Trump lost an effort to invalidate ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election. Again.
The latest instance occurring in Pennsylvania, Politico senior legal affairs contributor Josh Gerstein reported Saturday.
FLASH: Judge tosses Trump campaign federal court suit challenging PA election results. 'Strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence.' Doc: https://t.co/OtwFiy2Qsg
— Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) November 21, 2020
Kristen Clark, the president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, noted the judge concluded the motion would have required invalidating every vote in the state.
🚨BREAKING: Trump v Boockvar REJECTED. Major loss for Trump and his lawyer Rudolph Giuliani. And major victory for voters! Judge Brann notes that granting relief would have meant invalidating the ballots of every person who voted in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/8SMPgbKPnK
— Kristen Clarke 866-OUR-VOTE (@KristenClarkeJD) November 21, 2020
“It is past time for the campaign to stop its shenanigans and move on,” the ACLU argued. “The voters have spoken.”
VICTORY: A court just rejected the Trump campaign's ludicrous attempt to throw out millions of valid votes in Pennsylvania.
It is past time for the campaign to stop its shenanigans and move on.
The voters have spoken.
— ACLU (@ACLU) November 21, 2020
2020 Election
Trump defends his COVID response — by arguing it’s unfair the press focuses on all the deaths
President Donald J. Trump once again tweeted his disdain for the media Monday evening.
"Fake News always 'forgets' to mention that far fewer people are dying when they get COVID," Trump said. "This is do to both our advanced therapeutics, and the gained knowledge of our great doctors, nurses and front line workers!"
His tweet came one day after the COVID Tracking Project projected that "states reported 1.9 million tests, 193,000 cases, and 82,000 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Reported deaths were 1,862. Test, case, and hospitalization counts broke all-time records today."
2020 Election
Trump ‘exploring ways to make money for relatively little work’ after leaving the White House: report
President Donald Trump's work ethic was on display again on Saturday when he skipped a global pandemic response meeting to play golf.
The dereliction earned him the nickname "First Golfer" from the White House pool reporter on duty.
Trump apparently wants to keep up his carefree lifestyle after leaving the White House, according to a new report by The Washington Post.
2020 Election
Trump supporter threatens to boycott Georgia runoffs if Republicans don’t overturn the will of the voters
Far-right attorney L. Lin Wood, who represents right-wing accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse and President Donald Trump, threatened on Saturday to sit out the two runoff elections in Georgia that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.
"Let's speak truth about Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA)," Wood wrote, referring to the two Republican nominees in the January runoffs.
"Why are they doing little or nothing to support efforts by GA citizens to address unlawful election and need for Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to order special session of the legislature?" Wood asked, falsely claiming that Trump won Georgia, when in reality, the Peach State was won by President-elect Joe Biden.