Trump trade adviser falsely claims the president ‘clearly’ won the election and ‘there will be a second term’
One of President Donald Trump’s top economic advisers seems to be having difficulty with basic arithmetic.
During an interview on Fox Business Friday, Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro said that the White House believed Trump had won the election and that it didn’t need to do anything to accommodate President-elect Joe Biden during the transition period.
“We’re moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term,” Navarro told Fox Business, per CNN’s John Harwood. “Clearly the president won this election.”
Navarro’s claims, however, are completely at odds with the math.
According to the latest tallies at the Cook Political report, President-elect Biden has won enough states to account for 306 electoral college votes, while Trump-won states account for only 232 electoral college votes.
What’s more, Biden has a major advantage in the popular vote and has won more than 78 million total votes compared to Trump’s 72.6 million total votes.
