Trump trying to trick his supporters into believing new vote counts are new votes: MSNBC historian
MSNBC’s Jon Meacham said President Donald Trump was trying to trick his supporters into confusing new vote counts with new votes.
The president demanded an end to voting — which stopped Tuesday evening all across the country — as states counted the ballots that had been cast amid record turnout, and the “Morning Joe” contributor said Trump was being dangerously careless.
“The president has spun this narrative that the voting is still unfolding,” Meacham said. “You know, let’s be very careful about our words here. He’s trying to create the impression that what Steve [Kornacki] was just doing, what Willie [Geist] was doing last night is somehow reporting fresh information, fresh votes being cast now, that somehow or another the Democrats know the margin they need.”
“I mean, that’s the story he’s trying to tell,” Meacham added. “Unclear at this hour how many people will believe it.”
2020 Election
Uber-backed gig worker initiative wins in California: US media
California voters put the brakes Tuesday on a state law forcing ride share firms like Uber and Lyft to treat their drivers as employees, instead of independent contractors.
Some 58 percent of voters backed a proposition exempting the firms, which will instead provide some benefits but ones that fall short of those given to traditional employees.
The measure divided drivers, some of whom want the benefits of regular employment while others enjoy the flexibility of being able to work when they choose to pick up extra income.
Uber driver Erica Mighetto campaigned against the proposition.
2020 Election
Here’s what the media never grasped about the psychology of Trump voters
The orange spray-tan was barely wiped off Donald Trump's inauguration Bible before the mainstream media went on Trump Voter Remorse Watch. Working off a common but incorrect understanding of human psychology — that, given evidence and time, people come to regret their worst decisions — journalists kept interviewing Trump voters over and over, in "heartland" diners and farm fields and gargantuan exurban malls, in search of evidence that doubts were starting to creep in.
I found the whole thing exhausting fairly quickly. In June 2017, I published an article in which I concluded, after interviewing psychological experts, that "the answer to the question of when Trump voters will come around is somewhere between 'a long, long time from now' and more likely 'never.'"
2020 Election
Progressive ‘squad’ expands in the House as world awaits presidential result
With the world anxiously awaiting the results of a presidential race that some have called "a matter of life and death," the four progressive congresswomen who burst onto the national political scene in 2018 and quickly became known collectively as "the Squad" expanded their informal team in the U.S. House on Tuesday by at least four.
After two years of causing "good trouble" on Capitol Hill, Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) were all declared the projected winners of their respective reelection races. They were joined by congressional newcomers Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones, both of New York, along with Missouri's Cori Bush and Marie Newman in Illinois—all of whom were declared as likely winners.