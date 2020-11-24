Trump turned to Giuliani after his top attorneys refused to get involved in his post-election legal battle: report
A new report from ABC News documents how President Donald Trump decided to put Rudy Giuliani in charge of his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election after his own top lawyers told him he was unlikely to prevail.
According to ABC News’ sources, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, as well as longtime attorney Jay Sekulow, both gave Trump pessimistic assessments of his chances of prevailing in court with lawsuits to throw out hundreds of thousands of votes in Michigan and Pennsylvania.
“What we said was, it would be a Herculean effort and every domino would have to line up and fall in place,” one source tells ABC News. “Not a likely result.”
However, this was not what the president wanted to hear, which was why he turned to Giuliani, who assured him that he could put together an airtight case that would give him a second term in the Oval Office.
However, Trump is now questioning his decision to stick with Giuliani after a series of embarrassing court losses failed to stop Georgia and Michigan from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
2020 Election
Here’s the best way to pry Trump from the White House — according to a professional hostage negotiator
President Donald Trump is still refusing the concede that he lost the 2020 presidential election, which has prompted some speculation over whether the Secret Service will be forced to drag him out of the White House on January 20th.
In an interview with the Boston Globe, retired NYPD homicide detective Alfred S. Titus, Jr. said that the best way to coax Trump to leave would be to remind him of how great his life was before he decided to run for office back in 2015.
2020 Election
Trump-loving congressman turns himself into a laughingstock with a few deranged tweets
The first thing you should know about Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona is that he shouldn’t be confused with the famous movie villain from “Ghostbusters.”
One of them has been described as a “sadistic, shapeshifting, apocalyptic, cosmic entity.”
The other spelled his name differently and wasn’t a registered Republican.
Paul Gosar is no relation of Gozer the Gozerian. But he’s doing his best movie-villain schtick as part of a cottage industry of loyal subjects vying to carry on the manic mantle of Trumpism.
2020 Election
