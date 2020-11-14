Quantcast
Trump tweeted the names of his Giuliani-led legal team — and hilarity ensued: 'Can't stop laughing'

President Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election, announced his legal team on Saturday evening.

“I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives!” Trump tweeted.

He was immediately widely mocked.

