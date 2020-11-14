Trump tweeted the names of his Giuliani-led legal team — and hilarity ensued: ‘Can’t stop laughing’
President Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election, announced his legal team on Saturday evening.
“I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives!” Trump tweeted.
He was immediately widely mocked.
OMG THIS LIST OF NAMES 😂🤣
I can’t stop laughing. Helpppppppp https://t.co/hO9KVr7a4E
— Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) November 15, 2020
In which @realDonaldTrump replaces the white shoe election law specialists who quit because there’s not a winnable case with a bunch of bar card-carrying TV conspiracy theorists. https://t.co/YF3Wpwdegp
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) November 15, 2020
He has assembled the Fox evening programming disinformation dream team. https://t.co/qeahkerZJn
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) November 15, 2020
Those five couldn’t litigate their way out of a parking ticket https://t.co/QADiGpfmTl
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 15, 2020
This is basically a reunion of co-conspirators from his impeachment trial https://t.co/UCGL8dgbsB
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) November 15, 2020
The Borat Tucker, the dynamic Ukrainian shakedown husband and wife duo, and Flynn’s lawyer. Put them together and you get Captain Destroy the Planet.
— Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) November 15, 2020
I would like to file a motion that the music from the Creature Cantina be played in the courtroom when one or all appear. You couldn’t get @JudgeJeanine. LOL. https://t.co/9jJHCS7VB3
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 15, 2020
Naming your starting QB after losing the Super Bowl. https://t.co/5WhfwY7Oun
— James Oliphant (@jamesoliphant) November 15, 2020
The actions of three of these five lawyers contributed to Trump’s impeachment. https://t.co/e0qRl0qlWU
— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 15, 2020
60% of this team has worked for or with the Russian mafia. https://t.co/CtVsugOd18
— Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) November 15, 2020
Maybe @RudyGiuliani can get advice from the Russian intelligence asset he worked with. They know so much about free and fair elections. https://t.co/RzqGnkUR7B
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) November 15, 2020
When no real lawyers want to touch you anymore lol https://t.co/ejcjkz8MMe
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 15, 2020
His real lawyers all quit or lost in court so now the TV lawyers are being directed to make sure Trump’s voters are as angry as possible over a bunch of lies and conspiracies about the election. https://t.co/d8XPR4Dhb4
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 15, 2020
Whitaker is off the team again https://t.co/N5gq3KDkj9
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 15, 2020
Lol Giuliani is just as delusional and demented as you are . Accept the Facts already and stop embarrassing yourself more than you already have . We the American People have Spoken . Move on https://t.co/ZRtUOt5nrn
— Sherry Chaves (@ChavesSherry) November 15, 2020
This is not a legal team – this is a bunch of senile old people and an idiot. https://t.co/L9hodHuHHm
— Jonathan Franks (@jonfranks) November 15, 2020
Rudy is so excited he is tucking in his shirt as we speak https://t.co/tHmNxzKD9e
— Operation MAGA (@OperationMAGA) November 15, 2020
