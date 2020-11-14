‘A truly great team’: Trump praises Giuliani for his legal team of ‘wonderful lawyers’

President Donald Trump legal efforts have backfired, but nonetheless he is praising attorney Rudy Giuliani.

“Rather than revealing widespread — or even isolated — fraud, the effort by Trump’s legal team has so far done the opposite: It’s affirmed the integrity of the election that Trump lost. Nearly every GOP challenge has been tossed out. Not a single vote has been overturned,” The Washington Post reported Saturday.

President Trump, who has refused to concede, sees things differently.

“I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives!” Trump tweeted after 10 p.m. on Saturday night.