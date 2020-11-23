Quantcast
Trump vows to kill military funding to keep Confederate names on US bases

1 min ago

Donald Trump --screenshot

President Donald Trump has been telling Republican lawmakers that he’ll veto bipartisan legislation to fund the military over his objection to renaming bases honoring Confederate leaders.

A senior administration official confirmed the president since losing the Nov. 3 election had been talking to GOP lawmakers about his veto threat, which would force the next Congress to start on a new bill from scratch, reported NBC News.

“He’s said that,” that official said.

The legislation has been agreed to by Republicans and Democrats in the House and the Senate.

Although some Republicans have sided with Trump, Democrats are refusing to give up the amendment to strip Confederate names from American bases.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
