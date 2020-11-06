Trump ‘wants to destroy’ Fox News — and may steal Hannity and Tucker for his own TV network: report

While President Donald Trump still hasn’t conceded — and may never concede — the 2020 presidential election, sources close to the president are already pondering his next moves after leaving the White House.

According to ABC News’ John Santucci, plans are already being dusted off for Trump to launch his own cable news network that will serve as a rival to Fox News.

“Anger at Fox/Murdoch family cannot be understated,” Santucci writes. “Should he lose, Trump wants to destroy Fox — aides believe they can steal hosts [Sean] Hannity and [Tucker] Carlson.”

Trump has regularly complained about Fox News’ coverage of the 2020 presidential race, and his campaign has been furious at the network for being the first to call the race in Arizona for Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch reportedly called Trump this week and told him that he had lost the 2020 election, which further increased the president’s rage at his one-time favorite cable news network.