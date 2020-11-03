Quantcast
Trump will be a ‘royal pain’ for Biden if he loses: Ex-RNC chair

Published

1 min ago

on

Trump drinks water with two hands during 60 minutes interview (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump will still hold considerable influence over his supporters no matter what happens in the Nov. 3 election, according to the former chairman of the Republican National Committee.

Ex-RNC chair Michael Steele told The Guardian that Trump could undermine Joe Biden’s administration from his social media account.

“All Trump becomes is a former president of the United States with a Twitter account,” Steele said. “He’s not going to go off and build houses for the poor like Jimmy Carter. He’s not going to go and explore his talent in painting like President [George W.] Bush.

“He is going to be a royal pain in the ass to Joe Biden and he will continue his ongoing one-sided feud with Barack Obama,” Steele added. “He will tweet and he will b*tch and he will complain about how he was robbed, that the system was rigged, and he will continue to stoke those those flames within a core group of supporters.”


Ex-Bush official explains to The View why North Carolina is the state to watch tonight

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

James Carville, a former political aide to President Bill Clinton, told people this week that he thinks the election will be called by 10 p.m. Tuesday night. He cited North Carolina as a make-or-break for President Donald Trump. It's a sentiment that former aide to President George W. Bush also shared.

Appearing on "The View" to discuss her predictions, Sara Fagan, who now serves as an ABC News commentator, explained that North Carolina will determine where the rest of the country could go.

"When I look at model data from the parties in terms of who turned out, I see that as an incredibly close race," said Fagan. "Donald Trump, I don't think, can be elected without carrying North Carolina. I don't think Republicans can hold the Senate if they don't carry Thom Tillis. So, when you think about politics globally, either having a party fully in control or having a break on -- having a break on Donald Trump if you're a Democrat or Joe Biden if you're from the opposite, that matters. We could potentially learn very early tonight, you know, how this is all going to come down."

Fox News is worried about Trump losing — but not for the reason you think: op-ed

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

In an opinion piece published at Bloomberg this Tuesday, Tara Lachapelle writes that while it's obvious that Fox News wants President Trump to win reelection, it isn't for reasons that some people might think.

If Trump wins, Fox will continue to dominate the ratings game. But if Trump loses, the network might have some new competition that could threaten to knock it off its top spot, namely "Trump TV."

"There is no such cable network or streaming service yet, but it seems to be the most obvious way for Trump to keep capitalizing on MAGA mania outside the White House in the best way he knows how. A round-the-clock Trump channel — well, an official one — would easily threaten Fox’s ratings supremacy," Lachapelle writes.

2020 Election

Flint residents getting robocalls telling them to vote on Wednesday: Michigan AG

Published

30 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Tuesday sounded the alarm about a robocall that is targeting voters in Flint, Michigan, and telling them they should vote on Wednesday.

"Getting reports of multiple robocalls going to Flint residents that, due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow," she wrote on Twitter. "Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote. No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don’t believe the lies! Have your voice heard!"

The majority of Flint's residents are Black, according to the latest data from the U.S. census, and the city typically votes for Democrats.

