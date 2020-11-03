Trump will be a ‘royal pain’ for Biden if he loses: Ex-RNC chair

President Donald Trump will still hold considerable influence over his supporters no matter what happens in the Nov. 3 election, according to the former chairman of the Republican National Committee.

Ex-RNC chair Michael Steele told The Guardian that Trump could undermine Joe Biden’s administration from his social media account.

“All Trump becomes is a former president of the United States with a Twitter account,” Steele said. “He’s not going to go off and build houses for the poor like Jimmy Carter. He’s not going to go and explore his talent in painting like President [George W.] Bush.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is going to be a royal pain in the ass to Joe Biden and he will continue his ongoing one-sided feud with Barack Obama,” Steele added. “He will tweet and he will b*tch and he will complain about how he was robbed, that the system was rigged, and he will continue to stoke those those flames within a core group of supporters.”