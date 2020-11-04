Trump will make the transfer of power ‘as destructive to the country as possible’ if Biden reaches 270 first: report

Americans didn’t obtain the Blue Wave they hoped for Tuesday night with Democratic candidate Joe Biden leaps and bounds away from incumbent president Donald J. Trump and the tight race has enabled the incumbent president to declare victory over a contest that is far from over. Now, as the election results slowly creep in, a peaceful transfer of power seems far from within reach, according to David Nakamura and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post.

The nation woke Wednesday morning with red states – Wisconsin, Michigan, Maine, Nevada, and Arizona — turning a light shade of blue. Only hours earlier, “Trump unleashed an extraordinary assault on the integrity of the U.S. election system early Wednesday during an outburst in front about 150 cheering supporters at the White House. At about 2:20 a.m., the president appeared in the ornate East Room to stake a premature claim to victory, even though millions of ballots had yet to be counted,” The Washington Post reported.

Trump tweeted later, “Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong!” Twitter removed the tweet for being “misleading about an election or other civil process.”

“It’s hard to know how much this will matter in the real world. All this will really come down to what happens in the courts, and it looks plausible that Biden just might win by enough to prevent GOP efforts to invalidate ballots to make a difference. That is, he just might win this by a cheatproof margin. But we should not forget that none of this has to be happening,” The Washington Post reported Wednesday morning.

They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

