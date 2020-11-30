Trump won’t admit he lost — so he’s ignoring aides urging him to do a ‘victory tour’: report
On CNN Monday, Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey explained that President Donald Trump’s inability to accept his loss is preventing him from even celebrating his accomplishments for the GOP on the way out.
“According to your reporting, the president’s aides, even though they were clear-eyed about his loss, they indulged and encouraged him to keep fighting,” said anchor John Berman. “Is there anyone around him being realistic?”
“Most people around the president, they realized he’s not going to win this election,” said Dawsey. “They’re working on a speech for him before he leaves. He’s never going to concede. But in their mind, you know, the president has a powerful legacy. He got three justices on the Supreme Court, he got more votes than any Republican has and more minority votes than any Republican has. And they wanted to tout these accomplishments and leave with more of a victory tour of sorts, even though he lost. Those conversations have not gone anywhere. He still wants to fight.”
“It is a two-prong reason,” added Dawsey. “One is just his pugilistic instinct to fight. The second is they’re raising a lot of money for legal fund, they’re raising a lot of money for his PAC, his political future. He’s freezing out the field in 2024 and he’s getting media attention and coverage and, you know, he’s still in the spotlight. For the president right now, he does not see as much advantage to quit this yet.”
CNN’s Jim Acosta tears into McConnell as an ‘enabler’ of Trump’s election fraud fantasies
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta excoriated Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for his refusal to contradict outgoing President Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about election fraud.
"Even as he is making these bogus claims about the election, the president still has plenty of enablers up on Capitol Hill," said Acosta. "Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, we should mention, was asked by reporters whether he considers Joe Biden to be the president-elect. McConnell did not answer those questions even though that is a gimme, a softball question. Of course Joe Biden is the president-elect. He will be president of the United States, no matter what they think up on Capitol Hill."
GOP lawmaker torches Trump’s ‘mind-blowingly ridiculous’ election conspiracy theories
Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) on Monday expressed exasperation about President Donald Trump's latest election fraud conspiracy theories during a CNN interview on Monday.
During the interview, CNN host John Berman asked Riggleman what he made of Trump musing on Sunday that both the FBI and the United States Department of Justice were in on a conspiracy theory to fraudulently remove him from office despite the fact that he lost the 2020 election by more than 6 million votes.
‘Delusional’ Trump deserves to be treated like a flat-Earth conspiracy nut: CNN’s Avlon
President Donald Trump is still not giving up on his false claims that he supposedly won the 2020 presidential election, and CNN's John Avlon said Monday that the president is losing whatever grasp he once had on reality.
In his latest "Reality Check" segment, Avlon noted just how far-out the president's conspiracy theories about the 2020 election had gotten even as his lawyers' attempts to overturn the election keep getting shot down in court.
"Outgoing President Trump's refusal to recognize the election results has moved from denial to delusion in recent days, claiming that he won by a landslide and that he won the election by a lot," Avlon said. "On Sunday, he even suggested without evidence that the FBI and DOJ may be in on a plot against him."