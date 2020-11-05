Trump’s administration debunks his supporters’ latest voting conspiracy theory
Supporters of President Donald Trump are latching on to a new conspiracy theory to undermine the integrity of the election in Arizona — but it’s already been debunked by Trump’s own administration.
The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency on Thursday put out an official notice debunking the false claim that poll workers intentionally gave sharpie pens to Trump supporters that caused their ballots to be invalidated.
The CISA starts out by noting that sharpie pens are among the writing implements approved by state election officials to be used on paper ballots.
“Although felt-tip pens, like Sharpies, may bleed through ballots, some election officials have stated that ballot tabulation equipment in their jurisdictions can still read these ballots. Many jurisdictions even design their ballots with offset columns to prevent any potential bleed through from impacting the ability to easily scan both sides of ballots.
CISA also notes that “if a ballot has issues that impact its ability to be scanned, it can be hand counted or duplicated, or adjudicated by election officials, who use defined procedures such as chain of custody to ensure protect ballot secrecy and integrity.”
2020 Election
Reporters laugh Trump advisor off the podium after he refuses to give his name at Nevada lawsuit briefing
Former Trump acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell on Thursday got laughed off the podium during a Trump campaign press conference about "voter fraud" in the crucial swing state of Nevada.
At the start of the press conference Grenell said that he wanted to only see "legal votes" counted, although he never specified what would constitute an "illegal" vote.
After he started to step away, reporters shouted at him and asked him to identify himself so they could quote him properly attribute his quotes -- but he bizarrely refused.
"Listen, you're here to take in information!" Grenell shouted at reporters when they asked for his name.
2020 Election
Twitter hides Trump tweet saying his D-list legal team will challenge ‘Biden claimed states’ for ‘voter fraud’
Amid false claims of "Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud," President Donald Trump is claiming his re-election legal team will be challenging all the recent Biden wins.
"All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof - just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!"
Twitter quickly slapped a label on the tweet and hid it from view:
2020 Election
Georgia judge quickly dismisses Trump campaign’s attempt to toss out a batch of absentee ballots
Georgia still has about 60,000 votes left to count, but President Donald Trump is still demanding that the counting stop.
The president's legal team filed lawsuits to stop counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. On Thursday morning, however, the Georgia judge dismissed the case, saying that all laws were being followed on the absentee ballots.
https://twitter.com/carlquintanilla/status/1324392389348347905
The Trump claim was, “absentee ballots received after the deadline are stored in a manner to ensure that such ballots are not inadvertently or intentionally counted, as required under Georgia law, harms the interests of the Trump Campaign and President Trump because it could lead to the dilution of legal votes cast in support of President Trump."