Trump’s efforts to overturn the election are about to hit a wall: report
On Saturday, POLITICO examined how President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the election are running into a “wall of deadlines” that could put an end to his options.
“Michigan is due to certify its state results Monday. Arizona and Pennsylvania counties must also finalize their results the same day,” reported Kyle Cheney, Meridith McGraw, and Holly Otterbein. “On the heels of Georgia’s certification of Joe Biden’s victory on Friday, the series of administrative deadlines stands to all but formalize Biden’s win by officially affirming the results in enough contested states to put him over the 270-electoral-vote threshold.”
Furthermore, said the report, Trump’s most recent plays to change the results — including a meeting with Michigan lawmakers who could theoretically vote to toss out the election and seat new electors — appear to be falling flat.
“After emerging from the meeting, Republican leaders of Michigan’s state House and Senate indicated that the election was in fact a topic of discussion,” said the report. “But they dealt a blow to Trump’s hopes, saying they did not hear or see anything that suggested the state’s 16 electoral votes should go to Trump, rather than Biden. Biden won the state by 154,000 votes.”
The result is that many Republicans are now saying Trump should abandon his efforts.
“I’ve not seen any evidence of fraud that could overturn 150,000 and some votes,” said Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) on Friday. “This doesn’t seem to be about fraud anymore … I don’t know what path they’re on.” GOP Maricopa County Board of Supervisors chairman Clint Hickman agreed, saying, “It’s time to dial back the rhetoric, conspiracies and false claims. In a free democracy, elections result in some people’s candidate losing.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Trump’s efforts to overturn the election is about to hit a wall: report
On Saturday, POLITICO examined how President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the election are running into a "wall of deadlines" that could put an end to his options.
"Michigan is due to certify its state results Monday. Arizona and Pennsylvania counties must also finalize their results the same day," reported Kyle Cheney, Meridith McGraw, and Holly Otterbein. "On the heels of Georgia’s certification of Joe Biden’s victory on Friday, the series of administrative deadlines stands to all but formalize Biden’s win by officially affirming the results in enough contested states to put him over the 270-electoral-vote threshold."
2020 Election
Trump’s war on democracy is bad for business — but corporate leaders are getting what they paid for
The latest news out of Michigan — in which the current occupant of the White House has not only summoned Republican legislative leaders to meet with him but pressured two members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers into attempting to rescind their votes to certify the election outcomes, potentially disenfranchising thousands of legitimate votes — makes clear that Donald Trump and his minions have opened a trap door in the foundation of democracy and are diving into an abyss of raw power and violence that none of us may escape. Joe Biden's administration will have to grow brass knuckles to deal with what's coming. Business and civic leaders, in the large corporations and the elite universities, should grow some brass knuckles, too. Other news of recent weeks makes one wonder if they will.
2020 Election
Trump is waging war on GOP officials who refuse to back him on election fraud: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump is intent on destroying the careers of Republican officials who have refused to back him on his election fraud claims as he readies to leave the Oval Office.
While the president and his legal team consisting of Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and other attorneys have insisted there is rampant voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, they are not getting any support from state-level officials -- many of them Republicans -- who say the claims are overstated and will not impact the election results.