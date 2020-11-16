Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s national security adviser admits Biden won: ‘Obviously things look that way now’

Published

1 min ago

on

Robert O'Brien (NBC News)

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser admits that Joe Biden has won the election.

Robert O’Brien, who has been considered a Trump loyalist, became the first White House official to publicly state that Biden had won the Nov. 3 election, which the president has been insisting was rigged against him, reported NBC News.

“Look, if the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner — and obviously things look that way now — we’ll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council,” O’Brien said.

ADVERTISEMENT

O’Brien made the remarks last week as part of a global security forum sponsored by the Soufan Center, but the comments were not broadcast until portions of the event streamed online Monday morning.

“[The Biden team] going to have very professional folks who are coming in to take these positions, many of whom have been here before and spent a lot of time in the White House in prior administrations,” O’Brien said, “and the great thing in the United States of America, we’ve passed the baton and had peaceful successful transitions even in the most contentious periods.”

O’Brien said he had no concerns that Trump’s refusal to concede would impede the transition.

“I’m old enough to remember Bush v. Gore,” he said, “and the transition there didn’t start until mid-December, and yet it got done, and if we’re in a situation where we’re not going into a Trump second term, which I think people where I’m sitting in the White House would like to see, if it’s another outcome, it will be a professional transition, there’s no question about it.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Georgia Republicans fight among themselves as Trump attacks their party’s state leaders: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

Infighting is breaking out among Georgia Republicans as they become targets of President Trump after Joe Biden defeated him in the state on November 3rd -- the first time a Republican lost the state since 1992. According the Wall Street Journal, the infighting comes as state party leaders try to rally support for two sitting senators facing runoffs in January that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

If Democrats win both Georgia runoffs, they will hold a majority in the chamber. Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is trying to fend off Democrat Jon Ossoff while Georgia’s other Republican senator, Kelly Loeffler, is being challenged by the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s lawyers are now asking Pennsylvania judge to get involved in attorney squabble

Published

30 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's voter fraud case in Pennsylvania has now taken a turn to deal with attorney squabbles.

Politico reported Monday that Linda Kerns, the Trump campaign lawyer, complained to a federal court Sunday that she got a mean 60-second voicemail from a lawyer in Kirkland & Ellis, the law firm representing the state of Pennsylvania.

"Kerns' filing said a Kirkland attorney working on the Pennsylvania suit told her that the lawyer who made the call was not involved in the case," the report said. "Kerns said the attorney she contacted admitted the call was 'discourteous' and apologized for wasting her time."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Frustrated judges are fed up with Trump lawyers’ bogus fraud claims and may begin sanctioning them: report

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

Based on comments made by judges hearing cases brought by attorneys representing Donald Trump over claims of election fraud, an attorney general who is currently suing the president said the president's legal representatives are close to being penalized for bringing frivolous lawsuits before the courts.

According to a report from ABC, attorneys for the president are being harshly questioned and then humiliated with sharp words by judges in battleground states where the lawsuits have been filed.

The report notes Trump lawyers have been on the receiving end of comments such as, "At what point does this get ridiculous?" and "Come on now," and "I'm sorry, then what's your problem?" from the bench before seeing their cases summarily dismissed.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE