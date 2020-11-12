Trump’s plan is to ‘delay certification of the election results’ — then announce he’s running in 2024: NYT

Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman on Thursday evening reported on what has been going on inside the White House since Joe Biden was declared president-elect.

“There is no grand strategy at play, according to interviews with a half-dozen advisers and people close to the president. Mr. Trump is simply trying to survive from one news cycle to the next, seeing how far he can push his case against his defeat and ensure the continued support of his Republican base,” Haberman reported. “By dominating the story of his exit from the White House, he hopes to keep his millions of supporters energized and engaged for whatever comes next.”

Haberman reported Trump’s “mood is often bleak” as he watches television coverage of Biden’s victory.

“Some advisers had hoped that Mr. Trump would accept the state of the race by the end of this week, but a looming recount in Georgia may delay that. The president has told some advisers that if the race is certified for Mr. Biden, he will announce a 2024 campaign shortly afterward,” Haberman reported. “The president’s goal for now is to delay certification of the election results, a process that has begun in some states. But his approach to lawsuits aimed at delaying that certification has been as scattered as his own thinking about the future.”