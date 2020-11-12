Trump’s plan is to ‘delay certification of the election results’ — then announce he’s running in 2024: NYT
Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman on Thursday evening reported on what has been going on inside the White House since Joe Biden was declared president-elect.
“There is no grand strategy at play, according to interviews with a half-dozen advisers and people close to the president. Mr. Trump is simply trying to survive from one news cycle to the next, seeing how far he can push his case against his defeat and ensure the continued support of his Republican base,” Haberman reported. “By dominating the story of his exit from the White House, he hopes to keep his millions of supporters energized and engaged for whatever comes next.”
Haberman reported Trump’s “mood is often bleak” as he watches television coverage of Biden’s victory.
“Some advisers had hoped that Mr. Trump would accept the state of the race by the end of this week, but a looming recount in Georgia may delay that. The president has told some advisers that if the race is certified for Mr. Biden, he will announce a 2024 campaign shortly afterward,” Haberman reported. “The president’s goal for now is to delay certification of the election results, a process that has begun in some states. But his approach to lawsuits aimed at delaying that certification has been as scattered as his own thinking about the future.”
On Wednesday, Trump pushed advisors on whether state legislatures can be pushed to choose electors favorable to him, people briefed on the discussion said. My dispatch on the president’s attempt to deny the fact that Biden won. https://t.co/dB61a7fMap
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 13, 2020
BUSTED: Voter fraud ‘witness’ admits in court that his business partner is the Trump campaign’s lawyer
As the Trump campaign continues to pursue court challenges after losing the 2020 president election, a fascinating scene unfolded in Arizona.
The hearing was covered by court reporter Adam Klasfeld of Law and Crime.
The afternoon session of Trump's Maricopa County Arizona election hearing is about to begin.
Follow the live feed here.
Previously: "Trump Campaign Lawyer Admits to Judge: Our Search for Evidence of Fraud Produced Obvious Lies and ‘Spam’" https://t.co/iIy9SIIaxL @lawcrimenews
Top cybersecurity agency demolishes Trump campaign conspiracy theories about the vote count
On Thursday, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a statement on the 2020 election, directly contradicting President Donald Trump's efforts to delegitimize the results.
"The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history," said the statement. "Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result ... There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."
"While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation in the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too," continued the statement.
GOP House leader refuses to acknowledge Biden victory: I ‘don’t know if he’ll be president’
On Thursday, according to CNN's Jake Tapper, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is refusing to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the presidential election, saying that he doesn't "know" whether Biden will be president next year.
Latest insanity from Hill Republicans: House @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy says about President-elect @JoeBiden -- I "don't know if he'll be president January 20."