Trump’s return in 2024 will ‘break the back of the Republican Party’ ex-GOP lawmaker warns

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning with host Alex Witt, former Rep. Dave Jolly (R-FL) warned current GOP lawmakers they need to make a decision quickly if they want to fall in line behind outgoing President Donald Trump, warning his possible return in 2024 could lead to a third party that would “break the back” of the Republican Party.

According to Jolly, Trump’s “ego” will compel him to keep his hand in national politics.

“Do you think that Donald Trump really looks at 2024 as somewhere he puts himself out there to try to put himself back in the Oval Office or a kingmaker with that kind adulation?” host Witt asked.

“This is where reason meets ego,” a smiling Jolly replied. “I think that we know with Donald Trump, ego wins. But Alex, if Donald Trump announces or intends to play in 2024, he will break the back of the Republican Party. I would say welcome to a viable third party political movement because either the Democrats will expand their coalition or you will see a third party emerge if Donald Trump is trying to keep control through 2024.”

“Which is why I think leading Republicans, the Marco Rubios of the world, the Ron DeSantis who will both be in an election cycle in 2022 will begin to use language like ‘passing the torch or changing of the guard,'” he added. “Nikki Haley, Kristi Noem will try to navigate outside of Trumpism. They will do so gently, but leading Republicans with their eyes on the future they know they have to get out from under Donald Trump.”

Watch below:

