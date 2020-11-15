Trump’s return in 2024 will ‘break the back of the Republican Party’ ex-GOP lawmaker warns
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning with host Alex Witt, former Rep. Dave Jolly (R-FL) warned current GOP lawmakers they need to make a decision quickly if they want to fall in line behind outgoing President Donald Trump, warning his possible return in 2024 could lead to a third party that would “break the back” of the Republican Party.
According to Jolly, Trump’s “ego” will compel him to keep his hand in national politics.
“Do you think that Donald Trump really looks at 2024 as somewhere he puts himself out there to try to put himself back in the Oval Office or a kingmaker with that kind adulation?” host Witt asked.
“This is where reason meets ego,” a smiling Jolly replied. “I think that we know with Donald Trump, ego wins. But Alex, if Donald Trump announces or intends to play in 2024, he will break the back of the Republican Party. I would say welcome to a viable third party political movement because either the Democrats will expand their coalition or you will see a third party emerge if Donald Trump is trying to keep control through 2024.”
“Which is why I think leading Republicans, the Marco Rubios of the world, the Ron DeSantis who will both be in an election cycle in 2022 will begin to use language like ‘passing the torch or changing of the guard,'” he added. “Nikki Haley, Kristi Noem will try to navigate outside of Trumpism. They will do so gently, but leading Republicans with their eyes on the future they know they have to get out from under Donald Trump.”
Lawrence Tribe calls Ken Starr a liar to his face: ‘It’s nothing like Bush v. Gore’
Harvard law professor Lawrence Tribe called out conservative attorney Ken Starr on Sunday over his claim that the 2020 presidential election is similar to the contested 2000 election.
During an interview on Fox News, Tribe observed that President Donald Trump is "undermining democracy" by claiming widespread election fraud without evidence.
Starr disagreed.
"What we've just heard from the distinguished Professor Tribe I think gives new meaning to rhetorical hyperbole," he complained. "In the United States, we allow the jury to hear all of the evidence, and that's what's happening right now."
Chicago mayor blasts ‘mind-blowing ignorance’ of Trump and Pence that led to the massive COVID-19 resurgence
Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy" with host Jonathan Capehart, blunt-speaking Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot hammered Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for standing by while the COVID-19 health crisis exploded again which, she maintained, could lead to another thousand death in her city in the near future.
"As the mayor of a major American city, as the mayor of Chicago, do you feel abandoned by the federal government as a result of its inaction, as a result of there the not being a national plan to get a handle on the coronavirus pandemic?" host Capehart asked.
"Well, from the earliest days of this pandemic I knew that the federal government was not going to be helpful. The CDC has been helpful, but the White House, HHS, DHS, they have not even had a plan and I knew that we were on our own," she responded. "I knew that from the earliest days when they were diverting flights from China to airports across the country, Chicago being one of them. But what is worse and what makes, I think, life on the ground in cities and states much more challenging is [Trump] done everything he can to minimize the seriousness of this virus."
Trump is desperately backpedaling after accidentally admitting Biden won
During yet another Twitter blitz of disinformation about 2020 election, President Donald Trump inadvertently made an admission on Sunday morning that he has thus far avoided: Joe Biden won the presidency. Though that admission didn't last long.
It wasn't the most gracious concession, to be sure, since the admission came in tweet saying the election was rigged against him. But his post quickly lit up with critics taking the qualified concession with glee, since it at least acknowledged the legal reality that Trump's term will expire on Jan. 20. And perhaps there was reason to hope it showed the president, every so slightly, moving in the direction of accepting his loss and permitting a peaceful transition of power to occur.