Trump’s ridiculous coup attempt is headed to failure — but it will still hurt democracy in the long run: journalist
As President Trump continues to launch baseless accusations of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election, Democratic and Republican election officials across the United States have told The New York Times they uncovered no evidence to support Trump’s claims. Despite his electoral defeat, Trump has not conceded, and his administration is proceeding as though it will continue into a second term, blocking President-elect Joe Biden from accessing government funding and other resources for a smooth transition. “The entire country is trying to figure out: Is this just going to go away?” says Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor at Slate magazine. “Or are we really in this slow-rolling denialist attempt to give this man a second term?”
2020 Election
Pennsylvania Republican launches a furor with one weird tweet
On Tuesday afternoon, Pennsylvania politician Dean Browning — a white, heterosexual, self-described "proud pro-life & pro-2A Christian conservative" — tweeted, "I'm a black gay guy and I can personally say that Obama did nothing for me, my life only changed a little bit and it was for the worse."
2020 Election
Trump is officially a loser — and his desperate attempt to steal the election won’t work
Joe Biden has won. He will be our next president.
Normally, the loser of the race would give a gracious concession speech, and accept the results.
That won’t happen this time around, because Donald Trump is a pathological narcissist who will never admit defeat. But there’s no legal requirement for the losing candidate to formally concede - it’s just another tradition Trump will choose to ignore.
He can bluster and protest all he wants, but like it or not, the Constitution and federal law establish a clear timeline of how electoral votes are processed, and when the new president takes office. Here’s how that process normally plays out, how Trump might try to undermine it, and why he is unlikely to succeed.
2020 Election
WATCH: UK’s Boris Johnson refers to Trump as ‘the previous president’
Leaders of major European democracies, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have wasted no time congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory over President Donald Trump — and it is clear that Johnson, the leader of the Conservative Party, doesn't buy into Trump's claims that the election was stolen because of voter fraud.
An enthusiastic Johnson, on November 11, told fellow British officials, "one of the many merits of the excellent conversation that I had yesterday with President-elect Joe Biden was that we were strongly agreed on the need, once again, for the United States and the United Kingdom to stand together, to stick up for our values around the world — to stick up for human rights, to stick up for global free trade, to stick up for NATO…. And to work together in the fight against climate change….. It was refreshing, I must say, to have that conversation. I look forward to many more."