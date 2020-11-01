Trump’s top COVID adviser goes on Russian state-media to claim lockdowns are ‘killing people’
Seeking a friendly venue where he would not be challenged, Dr. Scott Atlas — who has emerged as Donald Trump’s favorite doctor on all matters CONVID-19 related despite his lack of credentials in epidemiology — appeared on Kremlin-backed Russia Today to say that the biggest problem with the coronavirus pandemic is the lockdown.
Described on the show as “one of the only two men the U.S. president apparently listens to on the pandemic,” Atlas took shots at White House health officials who preceded him by saying there has been an“epic failure of public policy by people who refuse to accept they were wrong.”
“They’re killing people with their fear-inducing shutdown policies,” he continued before complaining about the universal attacks on his credibility by a wide array of medical professionals in the country.
“When you come up and you stand next to the president of the United States in an attempt to help the country in the biggest crisis of the world, you must be destroyed by the media in the United States. It’s a sad statement in America that the U.S. is hysterical over this,” he whined.
Watch below:
2020 Election
Jason Miller: Trump will ‘be ahead on election night’ and then Dems will ‘steal it back’ by counting votes
Trump campaign surrogate Jason Miller on Sunday claimed that counting votes after election night is be part of Democratic plot to "steal" the election from President Donald Trump.
"If you speak with many smart Democrats, they believe that President Trump will be ahead on election night, probably getting 280 electoral [votes]," Miller told ABC News host George Stephanopoulos. "And then they're going to try to steal it back after the election."
"We believe that we will be over 290 electoral votes on election night," he added. "So no matter what they try to do, what kind of hijinks or lawsuits or whatever kind of nonsense they try to pull off, we're still going to have enough electoral votes to get President Trump reelected."
2020 Election
Chris Wallace nails Lewandowski for Trump lie about doctors: ‘Dying from COVID is greatly undercounted’
Trump surrogate Corey Lewandowski on Sunday struggled to defend President Donald Trump's claim that doctors are making him look bad by lying about COVID-19 deaths.
At a campaign rally in Wisconsin last week, Trump suggested that doctors are inflating deaths related to COVID-19 to profit from the pandemic.
On Sunday, Fox News host Chris Wallace pressed Lewandowski about the claim.
"What is the president's evidence that doctors, many of whom are risking their lives treating these patients, are in fact lining their pockets by inflating the number of COVID deaths?" Wallace asked.
2020 Election
Trump ignores COVID deaths to praise late Sean Connery for helping him get a golf course built
As the U.S death toll from COVID-19 passed the 230,000 mark, Donald Trump took time out from his busy schedule to tweet out his condolences to the late Sean Connery, boasting about how the actor once helped him get one of his golf courses built.
In a series of tweets, the president wrote, "The legendary actor, 007 Sean Connery, has past on to even greener fairways. He was quite a guy, and a tough character. I was having a very hard time getting approvals for a big development in Scotland when Sean stepped in and shouted, “Let him build the damn thing”. That was....all I needed, everything went swimmingly from there. He was so highly regarded & respected in Scotland and beyond that years of future turmoil was avoided. Sean was a great actor and an even greater man. Sincere condolences to his family!"