Trump’s ‘weak, low-energy’ Fox News interview made people feel like ‘he already lost to Biden’

President Donald Trump was over half an hour late to his “Fox & Friends” interview the morning of Election Day.

President Trump was supposed to call into Fox News 30 minutes ago but hasn’t yet. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

As Fox and Friends waits for President Trump to call in this morning, I’m re-upping this story: Dr Birx sounded alarms Monday about a new and deadly phase in the COVID crisis, as Trump continues to insist the nation is “rounding the turn” on the pandemic. https://t.co/n2Fvf48Cbv https://t.co/0CXcfQoMQv — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 3, 2020

So, Trump was supposed to join Fox & Friends during the 7 am hour. We're now nearly 2/3 through that hour and no sign of Trump. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020

Fox 'n Friends stretching with Dan Bongino awaiting Trump's phone call. He was supposed to be on 45 minutes ago — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump was supposed to be on Fox & Friends at 7:00 a.m. for his last interview of the election. It is 7:40 a.m.. He's nowhere to be found. pic.twitter.com/ERKy8X4GLM — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He began the interview trying to spin excuses for why he was going to win. His energy seemed low and his optimism strained, according to viewers.

A very tired-sounding Trump discussing Barron on Fox & Friends: "He had it for about two seconds. Ya know it just went through him, and it's gone. The immune system on children, you gotta get the children back to work." pic.twitter.com/HFl9dzyvAI — The Recount (@therecount) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump was supposed to call into Fox News 30 minutes ago but hasn’t yet. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Biden was already up at the crack of dawn today at church and visiting his son's grave. Meanwhile, trump sounds exhausted, dusty, and full of self-pity on Fox & Friends on the BIGGEST day of the year. I prefer Presidents that have STAMINA. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 3, 2020

Trump sounds like he’s drunk on Fox News right now. #BidenHarris2020 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump shockingly said that the U.S. is more difficult to handle than countries like Russia or North Korea. They’re far more dictatorial than the United States, an issue Trump has had over the course of his presidency. For several months, Trump cited Article II of the Constitution as justification that he could do whatever he wanted as president without any checks or balances.

Trump bizarrely claims that "the US" is harder to deal with than Russia or North Korea, as though America is a foreign country pic.twitter.com/XNtQagudrv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020

These are Putin talking points, as brought to you by Trump & Fox https://t.co/7Rm0ohP0iV — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He also sought someone to blame, saying to Fox News’ face that they’re the biggest difference from four years ago. It sent hosts uncomfortably trying to defend the network.

“What’s the difference between now and 4 years ago? I say Fox.” – Trump on Fox complaining about their coverage. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) November 3, 2020

LOL — Fox & Friends hosts are forced to defend Fox News as Trump bashes the network for not being sycophantic enough pic.twitter.com/42of6aNt4j — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's closing message on Fox & Friends is a discussion of Fox? "Somebody said 'what's the biggest difference between this and four years ago,' and I say, 'Fox.' It's much different." Three Fox & Friends hosts jump in to defend the network. This went on for a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/EbXEknNZKz — The Recount (@therecount) November 3, 2020

Trump now complaining about how Fox has aired Obama rallies, even though Fox has been airing nearly all of his rallies. “It’s one of the biggest differences in this season compared to last.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, Trump concluded he was going to win because “Look at the boats,” he said, citing Boaters for Trump.

“You’ve seen the boats” Trump says of his support pic.twitter.com/B0Q7ZruHHd — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the other responses from viewers below:

Trump’s sounds like he’s already lost to Biden on Fox. “Joe is going to have a hard time, he’s not going to be able to handle that” — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) November 3, 2020

On Fox News, an exhausted-sounding President Trump totally passes on two slow-pitch softballs thrown his way to attack President Obama, instead going after Fox News for turning on him, he alleges. — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is on Fox delusional & sounding barely functional. He’s done.

“It hasn’t taken place in the history of our country, what we’ve done in terms of crowd size”

“They’re screaming ‘we love you & I don’t think it’s ever happened before’”

“1000’s of cars that stretch for 98 miles” — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) November 3, 2020

Fox quotes an Obama attack, offers Trump a chance to respond. Trump instead starts attacking Fox for carrying Obama’s speeches. They try to redirect him. He keeps attacking Fox.

This is entertaining. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) November 3, 2020

Good morning everyone, Trump was 45 minutes late for the election day call he scheduled on Fox. We're going to call that a good omen. https://t.co/6YyxuGiTAV — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) November 3, 2020

Trump's on Fox News right now shittalking Fox News 🤣 — TheDonald.win (@thedonalddotwin) November 3, 2020

Fox and Friends tells President Trump this is our last question… Steve Doocy chimes in “You gotta go” — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) November 3, 2020

A hoarse Donald Trump, asked to predict his electoral college count tonight, tells Fox and Friends that he thinks he'll beat his 306 count from 2016. — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) November 3, 2020

Donald Trump has just predicted he will win today by a substantial margin. He will "top" the 306 electoral college votes he got in 2016. He told Fox News: "We will top it. We have had incredible crowds turning up. Nobody has ever seen that before”#Election2020 — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) November 3, 2020

"There’s no reason to play games. I look at it as being a very…a very solid chance of winning here. I don’t know how they rate the chances," President Trump says on Fox and Friends. "I think a lot of that has to do with the tremendous crowd size.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 3, 2020

I don't think Trump slept last night. He is on Fox and appears drunk. — REESUS PATRIOT™💙 (@ReesusP) November 3, 2020

President Trump starts his Fox and Friends interview by saying his rally crowds have been "incredible" and he believes that will "translate into a lot of votes." He is boasting that he thinks will do particularly well with black voters and Latino voters. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 3, 2020

Trump's last pre-election Fox hit includes a lengthy debate with the hosts as to whether the network has been insufficiently nice to him. — Philip Bump (@pbump) November 3, 2020

Trump ends his Fox & Friends interview in part by attacking the Supreme Court again for its Pennsylvania decision, and also attacks Philadelphia for not being "outstanding representatives" of democracy. Steve Doocy repeatedly tries to interrupt him. pic.twitter.com/RCZCLYvINk — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 3, 2020

Trumps Church is Fox News? — Mugwump (@ozaed) November 3, 2020

Trump on Fox this AM sounded weak, whiny and whupped. — Chris Wall (@CWallEastSide) November 3, 2020

Low energy Donald Trump.

He has become increasingly slower as the months have passed.

Always projection with that con job. — #MaskUpButtercup (@Tacia) November 3, 2020