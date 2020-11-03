Quantcast
Trump’s ‘weak, low-energy’ Fox News interview made people feel like ‘he already lost to Biden’

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary
President Donald Trump arrives for a working dinner at The Parc du Cinquantenaire in Brussels, Belgium on Jul. 11, 2018. (Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump was over half an hour late to his “Fox & Friends” interview the morning of Election Day.

He began the interview trying to spin excuses for why he was going to win. His energy seemed low and his optimism strained, according to viewers.

Trump shockingly said that the U.S. is more difficult to handle than countries like Russia or North Korea. They’re far more dictatorial than the United States, an issue Trump has had over the course of his presidency. For several months, Trump cited Article II of the Constitution as justification that he could do whatever he wanted as president without any checks or balances.

He also sought someone to blame, saying to Fox News’ face that they’re the biggest difference from four years ago. It sent hosts uncomfortably trying to defend the network.

Finally, Trump concluded he was going to win because “Look at the boats,” he said, citing Boaters for Trump.

You can see the other responses from viewers below:

